First ABDM microsite under NHA '100 microsites project' launched in Mizoram

The National Health Authority (NHA) announced 100 microsites project to accelerate the adoption of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) nationwide.

In India, Mizoram became the first state to operationalise an ABDM microsite.

Under this, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a press release, all healthcare facilities, including the private clinics and labs, will be made ABDM-enabled and will offer digital health services.





R S Sharma, chief executive officer NHA, said, "The 100 microsite project under the ABDM is a vital initiative for reaching out to the bulk of small and medium scale healthcare providers from the private sector. The concept of microsites was envisaged to provide a strong impetus to healthcare digitisation efforts across the country. The efforts by Mizoram team have resulted in Aizawl becoming the first ABDM microsite in India. The NHA looks forward to similar enthusiastic response from other state teams."

During the microsite launch event in Aizawl, Betsy Zothanpari Sailo, Additional Secretary, H&FW Mizoram, said that digitisation of health services can help to achieve universal health coverage.

“...Our teams made conscious efforts in closely studying the process of the ABDM enablement and have selected an implementation partner to operationalise our first microsite in Aizawl. We are all geared up to take the implementation in mission mode and ensure that the Aizawl microsite lives up to its role as the first ABDM microsite in the country,” Sailo said.

The ABDM microsites are geographical regions where efforts are made to onboard small and medium-scale private healthcare providers. State mission directors of the ABDM implement these microsites.

All the patients can link their health records generated at these facilities with their Ayushman Bharat health accounts (ABHAs).





The press release stated that the NHA had previously overseen microsite pilots in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Surat.

States such as Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh have made significant progress regarding the implementation of the microsites.