Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna returns to India, arrested by SIT at airport

The 33 year-old MP was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), as soon as he returned to Bengaluru from Munich

Prajwal Revanna

NSUI members burn a poster of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna during a protest against his involvement in the alleged sexual abuse case, in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 8:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, was arrested by the SIT probing the case, minutes after he landed from Germany here in the wee hours of Friday.
The 33 year-old MP was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), as soon as he returned to Bengaluru from Munich.
A large number of policemen were deployed there to ensure that he was taken safely to police station for investigation.
The MP returned to Bengaluru a month after the scandal broke out, only to be taken into custody by the Central Industrial Security Forces sleuths, who later handed him over to the SIT.
After the formalities, the SIT took him under its custody, sources said.
Exactly a month after he left the country, Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, had on May 27 released a video stating he will appear before the SIT on May 31.

Topics : Karnataka Karnataka elections Lok Sabha elections JDS Janata Dal (Secular) H D Deve Gowda

First Published: May 31 2024 | 8:15 AM IST

