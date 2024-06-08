Business Standard
Ramoji's contributions will continue to inspire all: Jharkhand Governor

Veteran media personality and Ramoji group chairman Ramoji Rao died at a hospital in Hyderabad early on Saturday

Ramoji Rao, chairman of Eenadu Group and founder of Ramoji Film City in a file photo. (Twitter)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday condoled the death of noted media personality Ramoji Rao, saying he will continue to inspire all.
"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Ramoji Group's founder, Ramoji Rao Garu. His contributions will continue to inspire us all. This is an irreparable loss," Radhakrishnan said in a post on X.
"My heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to his family. May his soul rest in peace," he added.
Veteran media personality and Ramoji group chairman Ramoji Rao died at a hospital in Hyderabad early on Saturday.
Rao (88), who was undergoing treatment for the past few days, breathed his last at 4.50 am, according to ETV, Telangana, one of the Ramoji group channels.

Topics : media and entertainment Indian media firms indian media and entertainment sector

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

