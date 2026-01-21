Delhi AQI improves marginally but remains 'very poor'; relief unlikely
Delhi's air quality showed marginal improvement on Wednesday but remained in the 'very poor' category, with AQI at 339. Forecasts suggest little relief as pollution levels are expected to persist
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
Delhi’s air quality showed a marginal improvement on Wednesday morning but continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category, with the city recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 339 at 9 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On Tuesday morning, Delhi’s AQI stood higher at 395, also in the ‘very poor’ range. Several parts of the national capital continued to report elevated pollution levels on Wednesday. Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar both recorded AQI readings of 388, while Wazirpur registered 386. Other pollution hotspots included Punjabi Bagh (374), RK Puram (377), Bawana (383), ITO (369), Chandni Chowk (369) and Dwarka Sector 8 (376). All these areas remained firmly in the ‘very poor’ category, underscoring the widespread nature of air pollution across Delhi. As per the AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’. Delhi is currently experiencing its worst January air quality spell in five years. The city recorded three consecutive days of ‘severe’ pollution, with average AQI levels consistently exceeding 400, a situation last seen in 2021. On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, AQI levels breached the 400 mark, prompting authorities to implement Stage IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). During this period, at least 25 of Delhi’s 39 air quality monitoring stations reported ‘severe’ pollution levels, with several locations nearing the upper end of the AQI scale. Looking ahead, the Air Quality Warning System has forecast that Delhi’s air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category over the next two days, offering little immediate relief to residents. ALSO READ | IMD forecasts rain, snow, and thunderstorms across Northwest India
Delhi weather forecastWeather conditions on Wednesday offered limited respite. The city’s minimum temperature was recorded at 7.2 degrees Celsius. Station-wise data showed minimum temperatures of 8.8 degrees Celsius at Palam, 9 degrees Celsius at Ridge, 8 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar, and 7.6 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road, while Safdarjung recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 7.2 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a mainly clear sky during the morning hours on Wednesday, with mist expected during the night. The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 7 and 10 degrees Celsius.
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 11:02 AM IST