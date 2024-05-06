Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hemant Soren moves SC against rejection of bail plea by Jharkhand HC

Jharkhand High Court on Friday dismissed Soren's writ petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and denied bail to him

hemant soren ed arrest

Hemant Soren moved the Supreme Court on Monday against rejection of his bail plea by the Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren moved the Supreme Court on Monday against rejection of his bail plea by the Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Soren, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud seeking urgent listing of his plea.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The bench also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said it would look into the request.
The Jharkhand High Court on Friday dismissed Soren's writ petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and denied bail to him.
Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 and is at present in judicial custody and lodged at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi. He was sent to the jail on February 15 after 13-day custody of the ED.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hemant Soren Supreme Court Enforcement Directorate Jharkhand money laundering case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIndegene IPO Godrej Family Split NewsTitan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon