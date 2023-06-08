close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Slowdown in hiring by 7% witnessed in May, tier-2 cities shine: Report

The report also indicates that hiring activity is declining across industries with a 4 per cent month-on-month (MoM) decline. The decline can be attributed to several factors

BS Web Team New Delhi
employment

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 9:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A 7 per cent slowdown in the hiring trend has been witnessed as compared to the same time in the previous year, a new report from Foundit revealed on Thursday. 
A talent platform that works across the Asia Pacific and the Middle East, Foundit, formerly known as Monster APAC & ME, released Foundit Insights Tracker, which indicates that even though there is a general decline, positive trends were seen in tier-2 cities like Ahmedabad and Jaipur.

The report also indicates that hiring activity is declining across industries with a 4 per cent month-on-month (MoM) decline. The decline can be attributed to several factors, which include- the economic slowdown, that has led the companies to cut expenses, including hiring efforts.
A significant skill gap in the nation has also complicated the hiring process for employers by making it challenging to locate qualified candidates. Furthermore, the ongoing technological disruption is changing industries and leading to job changes, impacting hiring activity in general.

The report suggests that the HR and admin sector has witnessed promising growth amidst an overall slowdown. Among the 13 job categories that were monitored by the tracker, HR & Admin was one of the three sectors which saw an increase in demand. An 8 per cent rise in the HR & Admin roles was seen, indicating a rise in demand for experts.
Sales & Business Development (BD), and Hospitality & Travel categories experienced a slight increase of one per cent in e-recruitment. Despite their modest growth, these roles still maintained a steady demand for professionals.

Also Read

6 out of 10 IT firms hiring more gig workers as industry sees slowdown

With a 38% jump, India's M&A activity touched all-time high in 2022

Advance estimates fail to gauge economy correctly in periods of uncertainty

India Inc likely to face hiring slowdown in Jan-March quarter: Survey

Hiring sentiment in sales hit due to slowdown in mobile shipments: Report

Meesho revamps brand identity to enhance positioning as inclusive

We will bounce back, it is a matter of two quarters: PVR Inox's Ajay Bijli

From Goa to Kerala, 4 states breach 10% adoption in electric 2-wheelers

For jobs in OpenAI, email Sam Altman; firm open to hiring undergraduates

Corning Inc partners SGD Pharma to set up Rs 500 cr plant in Telangana


Out of the 27 industries, nine sectors showed an increased e-recruitment activity from the previous year. The Shipping /Marine industry has displayed a growth of 45 per cent YoY. It reflected a thriving sector, triggered by increased port capacity, advanced technological implementation, and environmental sustainability initiatives.
However, certain industries faced challenges in terms of hiring. The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector saw a decline of 10 per cent. The dip can be attributed to the headwinds faced by the global economy, such as rising inflation, interest rates, and supply chain disruptions.

While Ahmedabad stood out among the cities that were seeing an increase in hiring, several major cities like Bengaluru witnessed a decline of 24 per cent.
Among the other cities, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Vadodara, and Kochi also experienced a decline in hiring, albeit to a lesser extent. Vadodara saw a YoY decline of seven per cent, while Coimbatore and Kochi experienced a marginal two per cent YoY decline. On the other hand, Kolkata experienced a significant YoY decline of 16 per cent despite a noteworthy MoM increase of seven per cent.
Topics : Hiring Hiring activity Economic slowdown Human Resources Indian Economy Ahmedabad Bengaluru BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 9:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Lohum partners MG Motor India for second-life EV battery solutions

India launches probe into MG Motor as scrutiny on Chinese firms widens
2 min read

Edtech giant Byju's to list subsidiary Aakash Education by mid-2024

Byju's
4 min read

Embassy REIT raises Rs 1,050 crore through NCDs to refinance bank loans

Embassy RIET
2 min read

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Amazon
3 min read

Nava Ltd more than halves its total liabilities to Rs 1,707 crore

debt
2 min read

Most Popular

Climate tech push: EV start-ups set to power India's next unicorn club

electric vehicle
4 min read

Edtech major Byju's faces deadline for $40 million payment of $1.2 bn loan

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Transfer of Sahara Life biz unlikely to impact SBI Life's balance sheet

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Airbus heads towards 500 A320-family jets order from IndiGo: Report

Indigo
3 min read

Competition Commission of India lens on Big Tech as Apple probe nears end

Competition commission of India, CCI
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon