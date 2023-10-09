close
Sensex (-0.69%)
65541.24 -454.39
Nifty (-0.59%)
19537.50 -116.00
Nifty Midcap (-1.30%)
39759.20 -525.50
Nifty Smallcap (-1.79%)
5815.15 -106.25
Nifty Bank (-1.09%)
43879.20 -481.40
Heatmap

Hoax flight hijack threat email targets Rajiv Gandhi airport in Hyderabad

The airport authorities, along with law enforcement agencies, worked swiftly to ensure the safety and security of all passengers and the airport premises

Hoax flight hijack threat email targets Rajiv Gandhi airport in Hyderabad

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 12:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGI) in Hyderabad was subjected to a concerning security incident when authorities received a hoax flight hijack threat email.
Police and airport officials promptly responded to the situation, ensuring the safety of passengers and investigating the matter thoroughly.
According to the local police, an email was received by the Airport Operations Control Center (AOCC) alleging that a passenger planned to hijack a flight travelling from Air India in Hyderabad to Dubai.
Airport authorities conducted a thorough verification process and determined that the threat was unsubstantiated. Nevertheless, a case has been officially registered, and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway to trace the source of the hoax threat.
Inspector R Srinivas of the RGI Police Station commented on the situation, stating, "A mail has been received by an Airport authority AOCC alleging that one passenger is going to Hijack on a flight travelling from Air India Hyderabad to Dubai. we have verified it and it's not correct anyhow we have registered a case and its investigation is on".
"Action will be taken on the person who has sent the mail and that is being investigated. All the passengers were off-loaded checked and sent on a different flight. As a precautionary measure, all passengers scheduled to board the flight in question were off-loaded, thoroughly screened, and subsequently accommodated on a different flight", added Srinivas.

Also Read

GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ signs lease with Safran Aircraft Engines for MRO

International Day of Peace 2023: History, Importance, Theme, Activities

GMR Smart Electricity Distribution gets Rs 7,593-cr order for meter in UP

North Goa's Manohar International Airport revolutionises check-in process

Scindia inaugurates Eastern Cross Taxiways, fourth runway at Delhi airport

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Polling on November 17, result on December 3

Mizoram Assembly elections: Polling on November 7, result on December 3

Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Indian Space Conclave 2023: Global leaders to unite for the Future of Space

The airport authorities, along with law enforcement agencies, worked swiftly to ensure the safety and security of all passengers and the airport premises.
The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and prompt response to potential threats in today's aviation landscape.
Authorities continue to prioritize passenger safety and remain committed to investigating and resolving such security incidents with utmost diligence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hyderabad airport hijack

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveShah Rukh Khan Death ThreatsAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon