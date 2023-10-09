Indian Space Conclave 2023: Global leaders to unite for the Future of Space

The Indian Space Association is set to hold the second edition of the Indian Space Conclave 2023 from October 9 to 11, 2023 in the Manekshaw Center, New Delhi.

This three-day event is committed to initiating discussion, cooperation, and key partnerships in the quickly advancing space sector. The inaugural day, in association with the French Embassy, will feature the Indo-French Space Synergy plenary session, featuring esteemed dignitaries from the French space industry.

What is the theme of the Indian Space Conclave 2023?

On day 1 with the theme, 'Bhumandal se Brahaman Tak' (From Earth to the Whole Universe), the conclave will report multi-sectoral use and space capacities influence.

Day 2 has a theme saying, 'Space Communication & Readiness for Next-Gen Challenges' would evaluate capacities and challenges.

Day 3 has a theme mentioned, 'Space Ecosystem for Societal Benefit and Global Diplomacy', including crucial sessions in association with IN-SPACe, and discussions will be held about the development of space parks in India.

Indian Space Conclave 2023: Statements issued

Lt Gen A K Bhatt (retd), Director General Indian Space Association (ISpA) stated, "We are delighted to present the 2nd edition of the Indian Space Conclave which serves as a crucial forum where leaders convene to explore the potential of space in shaping a better future for all, delving into its depths of collaborations and innovations happening in the space sector".

He further added, "We are also eager to explore the burgeoning Indo-France synergies that promise to bring forth fresh ideas and advancements in the realm of space exploration".

Notable figures and guests of honour during the Space Conclave 2023

• Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister for Road Transport & Highways;

• Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe;

• Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh BhadauriaPVSM AVSM VM ADC, Chief Nodal Officer for the UPDIC project

• Gen. MU Nair, National Cybersecurity Coordinator;

• Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State of Space, Science, and Technology;

• Shri Devusinh Chauhan, Hon’ble Minister for State for Communications;

• Shri Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Chairman DCC & Secretary(T), DoT;

• Shri S Somanath, Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, ISRO;

• Air Chief Marshal VR ChaudhariPVSM AVSM VM ADC, Chief of Air Staff;

• Shri AS Kiran Kumar, Member Space Commission and Former Secy DoS & Chairman, ISRO and others.

Additionally, speakers from the French space industry, including Thierry Mathou, Astronaut Thomas Pesquet from ESA; Ambassador of France to India; Marc Serres, CEO, Luxembourg Space Agency and Cédric Post, Deputy Director International, European and Commercial Affairs, GIFAS, are expected to take part.

Indian Space Conclave 2023: Insight event

Expecting more than 750 to attend during the three days, the occasion will highlight over 140 speakers, representing 27 companies from France, 75+ foreign delegates, 25+ supporting, 25+ exhibitors, 20+ sessions and academic partners from more than 5 countries.

Agenda behind Indian Space Conclave

The event will witness significant developments, which include the recognition of industry and academic stakeholders engaged with Chandrayaan-3, the launch of the ISpA-Nasscom SpaceTech Report, ISpA Industry Awards presentation, and the Defence Space Challenges (IAF) Award Ceremony alongside other insightful vital meetings.

The sessions will also highlight panel discussions, keynote addresses and workshops covering many points, including India's space program, sustainable development, space exploration, human spaceflight, emerging space technologies, disaster management applications, and international cooperation in space security.