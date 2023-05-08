How to update Aadhaar card for free, here's all you need to know

The government has urged in its release to update the relevant documents for free using myAdhaar portal. The free service can be availed between March 15 to June 14, the press release said.



The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is requesting citizens to upload fresh documents as proof of identity and address to verify their demographic information once again. This is specifically important for people who got their Aadhaar issued more than ten years ago and have never updated their Aadhaar since then.