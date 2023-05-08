close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UP ATS arrests 7 Rohingyas for illegally entering from Bangladesh

The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested seven Rohingyas, including four women, from Kanpur for allegedly illegally entering India from Bangladesh.

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Rohingya refugees

Photo: Business Standard/Sarthak Choudhary

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 4:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested seven Rohingyas, including four women, from Kanpur for allegedly illegally entering India from Bangladesh.

An Indian "broker" who allegedly facilitated their illegal entry has also been nabbed, an official statement issued here on Monday said.

"Acting on a tip-off that some persons have entered India from the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura with fake Indian documents, the ATS team arrested seven Rohingya including four women and one India broker from Jhakarkati bus stop in Kanpur on May 6," it said.

An FIR has been lodged against them under relevant sections of IPC and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act (knowingly using a forged passport for entering into India or remaining therein without the authority of law).

The "broker" involved in the racket told the ATS that they used to bring Rohingyas from Myanmar to Bangladesh and make arrangements for their stay in Rohingya camps.

Later, they used to bring them to India from West Bengal, Assam and Tripura borders, it said.

Also Read

UN agency seeks information on origin of Rohingya refugees in Indonesia

IPL 2023: Updated squad list of all teams after the mini-auction in Kochi

IPL 2023 Group B analysis: How do the teams shape up for the new season

Myanmar resistance steadfast against military rule two years later

After UN anti-terror meets, India to host 'No Money for Terror' conference

Cyclone Mocha likely to move towards Myanmar-Bangladesh coast this week

HP CM pays for local students' evacuation from Manipur from own pocket

Fight for daughters of India, says Bajrang Punia on wrestlers' protest

ChatGPT-powered AI Professor joins Amity University for online education

IAF's MiG-21 jet crashes into house in Rajasthan, 3 dead, pilot safe

From the Tripura border, these Rohingya were brought to Guwahati by rail and then sent to West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi, Punjab and Jammu Kashmir, where their fake documents were prepared, the ATS said.

These Rohingya are supported by their relatives, who have managed to stay in India, it said, adding a detailed probe is on in the matter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ATS Rohingyas

First Published: May 08 2023 | 5:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UP ATS arrests 7 Rohingyas for illegally entering from Bangladesh

Rohingya refugees
2 min read

Technology trends that have poised to transform the nature of BFSI industry

BFSI industry
3 min read

April fuel consumption drops over 10% to 18.41 MT from March 2023

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Fight for daughters of India, says Bajrang Punia on wrestlers' protest

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat and others protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi
3 min read

Exide profit at Rs 180.12 cr in Q4 FY23, number below analyst expectation

Q4 results: Early birds disappoint; combined net of 104 firms down 0.5%
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

The Kerala Story row: The mise-en-scene of propaganda meets probity

The kerala story
4 min read
Premium

How Balasaheb's 'sack of flour' is known to go against the grain

Sharad Pawar
4 min read

New lithium reserves in Rajasthan can help India reduce dependency on China

Lithium reserves
5 min read

Sedition law: Pressure on the government is building up to amend it

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Army drones, helicopters on watch in Manipur, 23,000 people moved to camps

Manipur Protests
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon