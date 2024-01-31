Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

I-T dept searches premises linked to ex-Cong minister in Chhattisgarh

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted searches at the locations linked to former Chhattisgarh minister Amarjeet Bhagat and others, including businessmen in the state, officials said

Photo: ANI/Twitter

Photo: ANI/Twitter

Press Trust of India Ambikapur
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted searches at the locations linked to former Chhattisgarh minister Amarjeet Bhagat and others, including businessmen in the state, officials said.
The reason behind the I-T department's action was not immediately known.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The state's Economic Offences Wing/Anti-Corruption Bureau recently lodged an FIR in an alleged coal levy scam based on a complaint of the Enforcement Directorate which had launched a probe into the scam during the previous Congress government.
Amarjeet Bhagat, who was a minister in the previous Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government, is among the 35 accused named in the FIR.
According to officials, the searches were underway since early Wednesday morning in different districts including Surguja, Raipur, Durg and Rajnandgaon.
A team of a dozen I-T personnel reached the residence of Bhagat in Ambikapur city, the headquarters of Surguja district, early this morning, an official said.
Police personnel were seen deployed outside his house.
Police officials confirmed the presence of I-T teams assisted by the security personnel at the premises of some businessmen in Raipur, Bhilai and Rajnandgaon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates

'Baghel vs Baghel' fight: BJP fields Bhupesh Baghel's nephew on Patan seat

Chhattisgarh polls: Modi making false allegations against me, says Baghel

Ready to discuss my work against PM Modi's work, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

DGCA derosters pilots after IndiGo flight leaves without ATC clearance

Account holders in suspended bank should be refunded fast: AIMIM MP Jaleel

Shiv Sena MLA Anil Babar passes away; CM Shinde expresses condolence

K'taka Guv sends ordinance on 60% use of Kannada in signboards back to govt

Flight ops resume from Naini-Saini airport in Pithoragarh after 3 yrs

Topics : income tax law Income Tax department Income Tax Department's Task Force IT raids Indian National Congress Chhattisgarh government Chhattisgarh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Solar Policy 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesDelhi WeatherInterim Budget 2024 Date & TimeBank of Baroda Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon