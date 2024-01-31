Sensex (    %)
                        
K'taka Guv sends ordinance on 60% use of Kannada in signboards back to govt

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has sent back an ordinance mandating 60 per cent use of Kannada in signboards of businesses and establishments, to the state government

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has sent back an ordinance mandating 60 per cent use of Kannada in signboards of businesses and establishments, to the state government.
This was revealed by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday.
"We (the government) approved an ordinance on signboards. The Governor has sent it back saying it should be passed in the Assembly. He could have given his assent now. Giving protection and respect to Kannada is our government's commitment," Shivakumar said.
The Karnataka Cabinet had on January 5, given its approval to an ordinance to amend the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act that mandates 60 per cent use of the state's language in signages.
The government had decided to take the ordinance route in the wake of violent protests by pro-Kannada organisations targeting businesses and establishments in Bengaluru for not giving prominence to Kannada.
As of now, the law requires the use of Kannada language in the upper-half portion of boards, displaying the names of businesses.
The Budget session of the Karnataka Legislature is scheduled to be be held from February 12 to 23.
It is said that the Governor may have sent the ordinance back to the government, considering that the Legislature session is round the corner, official sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : kannada cause Karnataka Karnataka government Siddaramaiah Indian National Congress

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

