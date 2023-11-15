Chhattisgarh polls: Modi making false allegations against me, says Baghel

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making false allegations against him after coming to his state.

CM Baghel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Chhattisgarh to abuse him, and he will soon face many questions.

In an election rally in the Mungeli district, PM Modi had said that the Congress party hates him so much that it abuses the entire Other Backward Classes (OBCs) community in his name. "The Congress hates Modi. They have started hating even Modi's caste. For the past few months, the Congress has been abusing the entire OBC community in the name of Modi... They have even refused to apologise after a court directed them to do so," PM Modi said.





Also Read: Chhattisgarh elections: Lotus ready to bloom in state, says Anurag Thakur Replying to these allegations, CM Baghel said, "PM Modi is coming to Chhattisgarh and abusing me, making false allegations. I am from OBC too. When he was the chief minister of Gujarat, he made amendments and came to OBC. You are sitting on a throne of responsibility and will have to answer questions. Why don't you do a caste census? What are you afraid of? When there is criticism, it is to the prime minister's post, not on any specific person."

PM Modi had accused the Congress of not implementing reservation for the OBC community despite being in power for many years. He also targeted CM Baghel over the Mahadev betting app scam. "I want to ask the Congress party some questions. The "Mahadev betting app scam" is worth Rs 508 crore and the probe agencies have recovered loads of cash in this case. A close aide of the Chhattisgarh chief minister is also in jail. The Congress should reveal how much money the chief minister received in this," the prime minister said.

In his election rally in the state, the prime minister said that the first phase of voting in the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections has burst the "balloon of lies" of the Congress, and the people in the state will teach a lesson to the party.





Also Read: Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel Responding to this statement, CM Baghel said, "All this will continue till November 17. It should be enjoyed. When you can't fight, you place the ED in front. What else can the conspirators do besides this? The prime minister says that I buy rice from Chhattisgarh, and people know that you are lying. This is only "jumlebaazi"."

Also Read Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3 Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018 Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Polling on November 17, result on December 3 BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP to release manifesto on November 3 Chhattisgarh polls: Baghel failed to fulfill promises, says Anurag Thakur Chhattisgarh elections: Lotus ready to bloom in state, says Anurag Thakur Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Congress' time in state is over, says PM Modi Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel If you search for biggest liar then Modi ji's name would come: Baghel

Chhattisgarh will vote in two phases, with results declared on December 3. The first phase of polling for 20 seats concluded on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats will be voted on on November 17. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.