Indian Judiciary can never be forced to play roles of Oppn party: Rijiju

Union Law Minister on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the "gang" getting support from the "anti-India foreign entities" in a bid to launch "frontal attack against India", alleging that they will assault the credibility of Indian democracy and Judiciary.

The Minister stressed that the is independent and cannot be forced to play the role of the .

"When we want to make India a safe and secure nation, we need stringent laws. Without that, freedom does not exist. As long as we have a secure boundary, as long as we have a strong state, all things which are constitutional will prevail. Otherwise, there will be complete lawlessness. In the name of freedom, if everybody runs freely, where will law and order be? No political party can question the wisdom of the . No campaign whatsoever with all alternate motives can succeed in defaming India and its democratic setup. We Indians are inherently democratic. That is why we proudly claim that we are the mother of democracy in the world," Rijiju said while addressing at Central Govt Law Officers Conference at Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

"Judiciary decision has to be respected. This is the mandate. Some people want to play some kind of role and want to force the judiciary to play the role of . will never accept this situation. Indian Judiciary itself resists this attempt to make the Judiciary play the role of . The judiciary is independent. The independence of the Judiciary cannot be questioned by anybody," he added.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the Minister said that democracy runs in the veins of Indians and cannot be questioned.

"Indian Judiciary is independent. And Indian Judiciary can never be forced to play the roles of opposition Party. Nobody can even question Indian democracy because democracy runs in our blood. These gang get active support from Anti-India foreign entities to launch frontal attack against India. Systematically they will assault the credibility of the Indian democracy, Indian Govt, Judiciary & all Critical Organs like Defence, Election Commision, Investigating Agencies," he tweeted.

Rijiju said that India has set its journey towards rejuvenation under PM Modi.

"The Members of Tukde-Tukde Gang should better understand that India has embarked upon journey of great rejuvenation under the leadership of PM Modi. We the people of INDIA will give them a befitting reply," the Minister tweeted.

The Minister's remarks came days after Rahul Gandhi during his lecture at the Cambridge University alleged that constraints were being put on the Parliament, press and the Judiciary in the country.

"Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space. The institutional framework which is required for a democracy -- Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around -- all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy," the Congress MP had alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)