Indian Judiciary can never be forced to play roles of Oppn party: Rijiju

-
ALSO READ
Law minister Rijiju reviews performance of matters on railway litigations
No provision for reservation in judiciary, says Kiren Rijiju in Parliament
Prioritise regional languages in court activities, says Law Minister Rijiju
Vacancies in judiciary to linger till a new system is created, says Rijiju
Modi govt giving full support to judiciary to resolve pending cases: Rijiju
-
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the "gang" getting support from the "anti-India foreign entities" in a bid to launch "frontal attack against India", alleging that they will assault the credibility of Indian democracy and Judiciary.
The Minister stressed that the Indian Judiciary is independent and cannot be forced to play the role of the Opposition parties.
"When we want to make India a safe and secure nation, we need stringent laws. Without that, freedom does not exist. As long as we have a secure boundary, as long as we have a strong state, all things which are constitutional will prevail. Otherwise, there will be complete lawlessness. In the name of freedom, if everybody runs freely, where will law and order be? No political party can question the wisdom of the Indian Judiciary. No campaign whatsoever with all alternate motives can succeed in defaming India and its democratic setup. We Indians are inherently democratic. That is why we proudly claim that we are the mother of democracy in the world," Rijiju said while addressing at Central Govt Law Officers Conference at Bhubaneswar on Saturday.
"Judiciary decision has to be respected. This is the mandate. Some people want to play some kind of role and want to force the judiciary to play the role of Opposition parties. Indian Judiciary will never accept this situation. Indian Judiciary itself resists this attempt to make the Judiciary play the role of Opposition parties. The judiciary is independent. The independence of the Judiciary cannot be questioned by anybody," he added.
Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the Minister said that democracy runs in the veins of Indians and cannot be questioned.
"Indian Judiciary is independent. And Indian Judiciary can never be forced to play the roles of opposition Party. Nobody can even question Indian democracy because democracy runs in our blood. These gang get active support from Anti-India foreign entities to launch frontal attack against India. Systematically they will assault the credibility of the Indian democracy, Indian Govt, Judiciary & all Critical Organs like Defence, Election Commision, Investigating Agencies," he tweeted.
Rijiju said that India has set its journey towards rejuvenation under PM Modi.
"The Members of Tukde-Tukde Gang should better understand that India has embarked upon journey of great rejuvenation under the leadership of PM Modi. We the people of INDIA will give them a befitting reply," the Minister tweeted.
The Minister's remarks came days after Rahul Gandhi during his lecture at the Cambridge University alleged that constraints were being put on the Parliament, press and the Judiciary in the country.
"Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space. The institutional framework which is required for a democracy -- Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around -- all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy," the Congress MP had alleged.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 14:14 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU