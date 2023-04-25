close

IGNOU, ICAI ink MoU for distance diploma course in agri cost mgmt

IGNOU Professor SK Yadav said there is a need to educate the farmers and other target groups about cost management in the agriculture profession

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India on Tuesday to develop an open and distance learning diploma programme in agricultural cost management.

According to an official statement, the diploma aims to create awareness and human resources in agricultural cost management by imparting knowledge, skills, and entrepreneurial capabilities to the farming communities.

The programme will be beneficial for farmers, youths, small and medium entrepreneurs, extension workers, NGO functionaries/trainers, members of cooperative societies and self-help groups, among others, it said.

The MoU was signed by Dr Alok Chaube, Registrar (Administration), IGNOU and CMA Vijender Sharma, President, ICMAI. A formal vote of thanks was presented by CMA Kaushik Banerjee, the secretary of ICMAI.

IGNOU Professor SK Yadav said there is a need to educate the farmers and other target groups about cost management in the agriculture profession.

The programme will be useful not only for farmers but also for policymakers, the IGNOU said.

"The MoU will be a path-breaking initiative for empowering the farmers. Different universities/institutions will be interested in enrolling their students for this programme. This programme will benefit the farmers, rural youth, professionals in the agriculture field and others involved in agriculture and allied professions," IGNOU said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

