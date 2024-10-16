Business Standard
Home / India News / IMA calls for nationwide fast in support of Bengal doctors' hunger strike

IMA calls for nationwide fast in support of Bengal doctors' hunger strike

On Monday, the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of AIIMS, New Delhi, wrote an 'urgent' letter to the President of India, requesting immediate intervention in the ongoing hunger strike by doctors in

Indian medical association, IMA logo

The young resident doctors of Kolkata are on Fast unto Death. (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 6:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Medical Association on Tuesday announced that the IMA Junior Doctors Network across the nation will be fasting in solidarity with the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front.

In a press statement, the IMA stated that the Junior Doctors would hold the fast from dawn to dusk today across the country and the whole move would be supported by the IMA Medical Students Network.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This came after five resident doctors of Kolkata went on a hunger strike over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital murder-rape case, demanding the West Bengal government meet their demands of proving safety and security to the doctors and healthcare workers in the Hospitals, among others.

 

"IMA Junior Doctors Network, supported by IMA Medical Students Network, have organised fasting in solidarity with the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front today all across the country. The young resident doctors of Kolkata are on Fast unto Death. 5 (five) of them have been removed to ICUs with deteriorating health conditions. The Government of West Bengal has been reluctant to concede their 10 eminently doable demands. The entire medical fraternity identifies itself with the young resident doctors who are on fast," IMA said in the statement.

On Monday, the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of AIIMS, New Delhi, wrote an 'urgent' letter to the President of India, requesting immediate intervention in the ongoing hunger strike by doctors in West Bengal.

On October 11, the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, Manoj Pant, sent an email to junior doctors outlining the government's status report on health care initiatives aimed at improving safety and security in medical colleges across the state. Pant also urged the junior doctors on hunger strike to withdraw immediately, citing health concerns.

Pant also sent the 'status report,' previously demanded by the junior doctors, on various initiatives and interventions in the Health Care Services Delivery System in the state inbox.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Doctors Strike, Doctors' strike, Doctors' protest

FEMA calls 2 day strike in Siliguri medical institutions over RG Kar case

Doctor, Medicine, Medical

Faima calls for elective services shutdown in hospitals from Monday

Protest, Doctor Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest, Junior doctor Protest

RG Kar case: Two more doctors join hunger strike as it completes first week

hunger strike, Kolkata Hunger Strike, Doctor Protest, Protest

RG Kar case: WB govt silent, condition of fasting medics deteriorating

Junior doctors Protest, Protest, Doctor Protest

RK Kar row: IMA writes to CM Mamata on fast unto death by junior docs

Topics : indian medical association doctors protests Hunger strike

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStarship Super Heavy RocketGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEKarwa Chauth Mehndi DesignsHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon