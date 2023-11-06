close
Sensex (0.92%)
64958.69 + 594.91
Nifty (0.94%)
19411.75 + 181.15
Nifty Smallcap (1.55%)
6104.65 + 93.30
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
39937.10 + 349.70
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43619.40 + 301.15
Heatmap

Images show Indo-Gangetic Plains enveloped in smoky haze due to poor AQ

Even cities and towns as far as Byrnihat (293) in Assam and Agartala (224) in Tripura had poor air quality

delhi air quality

The air quality in Punjab, where a large number of farmers burn stubble in a bid to quickly prepare their fields for the next crop, was equally poor

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 10:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An air quality crisis gripped the Indo-Gangetic plains from Amritsar in Punjab to Purnia in West Bengal on Monday, causing inconvenience to approximately 40 per cent of the country's population residing in the region.
Satellite images showed a layer of smoky haze blanketing the entire IGP region.
Sri Ganganagar (AQI -- 310), Churu (308), Bharatpur (319), Bhiwadi (433), Dholpur (357), and Hanumangarh in Rajasthan; Faridabad (412), Fatehabad (422), Jind (381), Hisar (377), Bhiwani (335), Sonipat (417), and Gurugram (373) in Haryana recorded hazardous air quality on Monday.
The air quality in Punjab, where a large number of farmers burn stubble in a bid to quickly prepare their fields for the next crop, was equally poor. Amritsar (316), Bhatinda (288), Jalandhar (222), Khanna (225), Ludhiana (282), and Mandi Gobindgarh (256) in the state recorded poor to very poor air quality.
Ghaziabad (391), Greater Noida (420), Meerut (354), Bulandshahr (243), Hapur (332), Lucknow (251), Muzaffarnagar (340), and Noida (384) in Uttar Pradesh reported hazardous air pollution.
Patna (265), Arrah (276), Rajgir (312), Saharsa (306), Samastipur (276), and Kishanganj (249) in Bihar experienced similar conditions. Dhanbad (255) in Jharkhand and Asansol (215) in West Bengal also recorded hazardous air pollution levels.
Even cities and towns as far as Byrnihat (293) in Assam and Agartala (224) in Tripura had poor air quality.
Not just the IGP, parts of central, west, and east India, including Gwalior (286), Katni (216), and Indore (214) in Madhya Pradesh, Navi Mumbai (261) and Ulhasnagar (269) in Maharashtra, Ankleshwar (216) in Gujarat, and Angul (242) in Odisha, reported poor air quality as well.
While unfavourable meteorological conditions, geographical location, and post-harvest paddy straw burning are major reasons for poor air quality in the IGP during winters, poor air quality in other places can be attributed to local factors such as industries, vehicles, dust pollution, and open burning of waste.

Also Read

Today Air Pollution Update, 23 Oct: Delhi's air quality deteriorates

Delhi's air quality continues to be 'very poor' with the AQI at 336

Delhi's air quality stays 'poor', anti-pollution drive to start today

Delhi's air quality continues to be "very poor", Mumbai's slightly better

Delhi-NCR air pollution today: Delhi's air turns hazardous, check updates

PM Modi discusses war in Gaza with Iranian President, emphasises on peace

Governors vs state governments: Supreme Court calls for introspection

Fiscal impact of free good grain extension unlikely for next 2 years

2 polling staff, BSF jawan hurt in IED blast ahead of Chhattisgarh polls

Heeralal Samariya sworn in as CIC, becomes first Dalit to hold post

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Air Quality Index air pollution in India Air quality

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEWhatsAppBAN vs SL LIVE SCOREChhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVE

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti IraniRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollutionSC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details hereOil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon