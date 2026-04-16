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Home / World News / West Asia crisis: Trump announces 10-day ceasefire between Israel, Lebanon

West Asia crisis: Trump announces 10-day ceasefire between Israel, Lebanon

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had held "excellent conversations" with Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adding that both leaders had agreed to halt hostilities

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US President Donald Trump (File Photo:PTI)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 9:41 PM IST

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US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to a 10-day ceasefire following discussions between the two countries, held for the first time in 34 years, aimed at easing tensions in the region.
 
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had held “excellent conversations” with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adding that both leaders had agreed to halt hostilities.
 
“These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST,” Trump said.
 
 
He added that representatives from both sides had recently met in Washington, marking their first such engagement in over three decades. “On Tuesday, the two Countries met for the first time in 34 years here in Washington, D.C., with our Great Secretary of State, Marco Rubio,” he said.
 
Trump also said he had directed senior US officials, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, to work with both nations towards a longer-term resolution.

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“I have directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Rubio, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Razin' Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a Lasting PEACE,” he said.
 
Trump further claimed progress in resolving global conflicts, adding, “It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let's, GET IT DONE.”
 
In a separate post, Trump said he would invite Netanyahu and Aoun to the White House for further discussions. “I will be inviting the Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, to the White House for the first meaningful talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1983, a very long time ago,” he said.
 
“Both sides want to see PEACE, and I believe that will happen, quickly!” he added.

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Topics : Donald Trump US Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict Hezbollah Lebanon BS Web Reports

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 9:29 PM IST

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