How a settlement deed secures heirs' property rights better than a Will

A person written out of a Will may make a legal claim over property, if a valid settlement deed exists. Indian courts routinely give precedence to a properly executed settlement deed over a disputed Will because the former transfers ownership during the lifetime of the owner.

This distinction between a document that operates immediately and one that takes effect after death often determines who inherits family property.

Why a settlement deed can override a Will

A settlement deed is an inter vivos transfer, meaning it takes effect during the lifetime of a property owner. A Will is testamentary, coming into force after death.

Once a property is transferred through a settlement deed, it is no longer part of the estate that a Will can distribute.

“In practice, conflicts between a Will and a settlement deed are resolved on the principle that a valid, registered settlement deed, especially one that has been acted upon, constitutes a completed transfer during the lifetime of the settlor and will typically override a contrary Will,” said Raheel Patel, partner at legal firm Gandhi Law Associates.

Disputes arise when the settlement deed itself is challenged, for instance, on grounds of coercion or lack of genuine transfer of control, said Patel.

Courts favour completed transfers

Recent legal developments reinforce this position. In N P Saseendran vs N.P. Ponnamma (2025), the Supreme Court examined Wills and settlement deeds.

“A settlement deed, once duly executed and registered, creates present, vested and enforceable rights in favour of the beneficiary,” said Arjit Benjamin, associate partner at Prosoll Law. “It constitutes a completed conveyance, thereby divesting the settlor of ownership and leaving little scope for subsequent disputes.”

In contrast, Wills are often contested on grounds such as undue influence or lack of mental capacity, often leading to prolonged legal disputes.

When a settlement deed makes more sense

From a personal finance and estate-planning perspective, settlement deeds are typically preferred in situations where certainty and dispute avoidance are priorities.

Experts point to several scenarios where they are more effective:

Immediate transfer of ownership: Beneficiaries get clear legal title without waiting for probate

Reduced litigation risk: Limited grounds for challenge compared to Wills

Family arrangements: Useful in dividing property among heirs during the owner’s lifetime

Avoiding probate delays: Particularly relevant in states where probate is mandatory

“A settlement deed is legally preferable where the intent is to effectuate a definitive, binding, and dispute-resistant transfer,” Benjamin said. “It secures vested rights during the lifetime of the executant and significantly curtails the potential for future litigation.”

Raadhika Chawla, an advocate at the Delhi High Court, noted that such deeds can even override earlier disinheritance under a Will, as they operate independently and cannot usually be cancelled unilaterally once executed.

Where people go wrong

Despite their advantages, settlement deeds are often poorly executed, weakening their legal standing.

Common mistakes include:

Treating them like Wills, without ensuring immediate transfer

Failing to register the document properly

Vague drafting on ownership rights

Retaining control over the property despite “transfer”

Overlapping provisions between a Will and settlement deed

“The most common failures lie in vague drafting, lack of clarity on retained rights, non-compliance with stamp and registration requirements, and continued control by the settlor,” Patel said. These gaps can open the door to legal challenges later.

Chirag Gupta, associate partner at Alpha Partners, added that ambiguous or inconsistent distribution across documents often leads to “prolonged litigation, administrative issues and multiplicity of claims from different legal heirs.”

Safeguards to ensure enforceability

Given the high stakes, often involving family homes or inherited wealth, legal experts stress careful execution.

Key safeguards include:

Clearly stating that the transfer is immediate and final

Proper registration and payment of stamp duty

Defining each beneficiary’s share precisely

Recording reasons for excluding any heir

Ensuring independent witnesses and voluntary execution

Completing mutation and updating title records

“A well-structured settlement must clearly establish transfer, define any life interest, ensure possession is handed over, and be backed by proper title and mutation records to withstand future challenges,” Patel said.

When a Will is still relevant

Settlement deeds are not always the right tool. Their biggest limitation is rigidity, they are typically irrevocable.

A Will remains useful where flexibility is needed, such as:

Changing beneficiaries over time

Retaining full control of assets during one’s lifetime

Planning for assets that cannot be immediately transferred

“A Will remains better suited when the testator requires flexibility… and wishes to retain full control and ownership of the property during their lifetime,” Benjamin said.

Navigating inheritance

According to experts, a valid, executed settlement deed can neutralise a conflicting Will.

From a financial planning standpoint, the choice between the two should align with the objective, certainty and immediate transfer versus flexibility and control. A poorly chosen or executed instrument can not only derail estate plans but also trigger costly, long-drawn litigation.