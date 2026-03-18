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Home / India News / IMD forecasts rain, storms across India; light drizzle likely in Delhi

IMD forecasts rain, storms across India; light drizzle likely in Delhi

IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across several parts of India, with light drizzle expected in Delhi, as temperatures fluctuate across regions

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains

Delhi may witness very light rain or drizzle accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 8:01 AM IST

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Weather conditions across several parts of India have shifted again just as the country begins preparing for the summer season. Recent rainfall has cooled early mornings and nights in many regions, offering relief from the recent spell of unusual heat.
 
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is expected in several parts of the country over the next few days.
 
Snowfall likely in northern hills
 
Heavy rainfall and snowfall are very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on March 20, and over Himachal Pradesh on March 19 and 20. Uttarakhand is also expected to receive precipitation during this period.
 
 
Northeast to see widespread rainfall, strong winds

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Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is likely over Northeast India over the next five days. Gusty winds with speeds of 30-50 kmph are expected over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, as well as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.
 
Central, eastern states to receive scattered showers
 
Several central and eastern regions are also likely to witness rainfall. Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal are expected to receive rain on March 20, while Vidarbha may see showers on March 18. Rainfall is also likely over West Bengal and Sikkim, as well as Odisha.
 
Western India to experience gusty winds, thunderstorms
 
Isolated light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-50 kmph), is likely over Maharashtra and Marathwada between March 18 and 19. Gujarat, Konkan and Goa may witness similar conditions.
 
Light rain, gusty winds likely in Delhi
 
According to the IMD, Delhi may witness very light rain or drizzle accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds of 20-30 kmph, gusting up to 40 kmph, on Wednesday.
 
On March 19 and 20, light rain is likely during the forenoon, followed by another spell in the afternoon or evening, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph.
 
The maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may remain near 18 degrees Celsius.
 
Temperatures to fluctuate across regions
 
Maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over northwest India over the next two days, followed by a fall of 5-7degrees Celsius over the subsequent three days, before rising again by 3-5 degrees Celsius.
 
In Northeast India, maximum temperatures may increase by 3-4 degrees Celsius over the next three days, with no significant change thereafter.
 
Meanwhile, South Peninsular India is expected to see a gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next five days, with no major changes in the following two days.
       

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 8:00 AM IST

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