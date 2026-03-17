Canada Express Entry invites 362 for permanent residency, CRS cut-off 742

Canada on Monday conducted its latest Express Entry draw, issuing 362 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) exclusively to candidates who have secured a nomination through a Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) for permanent residence in the country.

The minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score required for this draw was 742 points.

This targeted draw continues the government’s trend of aligning ITAs with specific immigration streams, in this case prioritising applicants already endorsed by a province or territory.

How Canada Express Entry works

Express Entry is Canada’s online system for managing applications for permanent residence under its main skilled worker immigration routes. It covers three federal economic programmes:

• Federal Skilled Worker Program

• Federal Skilled Trades Program

• Canadian Experience Class

Eligible candidates submit an online profile and are ranked using the Comprehensive Ranking System. Points are awarded for age, education, work experience and language ability. Those with higher scores receive invitations in future draws.

Latest Express Entry draw

The latest draw saw the tie-breaking rule implemented on October 05, 2025 at 20:35:25 UTC. If more than one candidate had the minimum CRS score, only those who submitted their Express Entry profiles before this date and time received invitations.

Candidates have a 60-day window to submit their applications, which are usually processed within the six-month standard.

What the Provincial Nominee Program offers

The Provincial Nominee Program allows Canadian provinces and territories to nominate foreign nationals for permanent residence based on local labour market requirements. Candidates who receive a provincial nomination can live, work and study in the nominating province or territory.

Permanent residents are not Canadian citizens. They hold permanent resident status and usually retain citizenship of another country.

Each province and territory runs its own immigration streams, shaped around regional priorities. These may target:

• International students

• Entrepreneurs and business owners

• Skilled and semi-skilled workers

• Candidates with job offers in in-demand occupations

• Applicants with provincial work or study experience

• Individuals willing to invest in local businesses

A provincial nomination adds 600 points to a candidate’s CRS score. This additional boost explains why PNP-only Express Entry draws consistently record higher CRS cut-offs than other draw categories.