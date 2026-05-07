NPS Sanchay simplifies pension investment for workers: Rules explained

A simpler version of the National Pension System (NPS) aims to help workers in India’s informal sector, where formal retirement products are scarce. Called NPS Sanchay, the scheme came into effect immediately from May 6.

The informal sector employs nearly 90 per cent of the workforce but remains outside organised pension coverage, according to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

Unlike regular NPS plans that require subscribers to choose between different asset allocation options and pension fund strategies, Sanchay has a default investment structure. PFRDA said the objective is to reduce complexity for first-time pension investors who may not have access to financial advisers.

“The default design of this scheme is intended to reduce complexities associated with selection of investment options and determination of asset allocation, while also addressing constraints arising from limited advisory support at the last-mile level,” the PFRDA said in a circular dated May 6.

Who can open an NPS Sanchay account?

According to the circular, any Indian citizen aged between 18 and 85 years can join the scheme. The account can be opened either through a Point of Presence (PoP), PoP-Service Provider, or through online platforms.

The upper age limit of 85 years makes the scheme more inclusive than many traditional retirement products, particularly for late entrants to pension planning.

Subscribers will, however, have to complete standard Know Your Customer (KYC) formalities and submit documents prescribed under the Subscriber Registration Form.

What makes NPS Sanchay different?

In regular NPS accounts, investors often have to choose between active and auto asset allocation options, decide equity exposure levels, and select pension fund managers. For many low-income or semi-literate workers, these choices can become barriers to participation.

Under Sanchay, the investment pattern will broadly mirror the framework already followed in government-sector pension schemes and related NPS structures, including:

Unified Pension Scheme (UPS)

Government NPS schemes

NPS Lite

Atal Pension Yojana (APY)

This effectively means the product is being positioned as a low-complexity, standardised pension option for workers who may not actively manage investments themselves.

The scheme will also be available across all pension funds registered with the authority.

Contribution, withdrawal and exit rules

The PFRDA has clarified that contribution rules under NPS Sanchay will remain aligned with existing NPS common schemes unless revised later.

This means:

Minimum contribution requirements will be similar to those applicable under existing NPS structures

Charges levied through Points of Presence will follow the same framework used for NPS (All Citizen), NPS Vatsalya and NPS Lite

Future revisions in fee structures by the regulator will automatically apply to NPS Sanchay as well

The regulator has also kept withdrawal and exit norms consistent with existing NPS regulations. Partial withdrawals and exits will therefore continue to be governed by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Exits and Withdrawals under the National Pension System) Regulations, 2015, including future amendments.

Can subscribers change pension funds later?

Yes.

Although the scheme is designed as a simplified default pension product, subscribers will still have the option to change pension funds and modify asset allocation choices in line with rules applicable under the All Citizen Model of NPS.

This gives investors some flexibility even after joining the simplified structure.

Why the launch matters

Sanchay’s launch reflects a broader policy push to deepen retirement savings penetration among gig workers, self-employed individuals, daily wage earners, small traders and workers outside salaried employment.

India’s pension participation remains heavily skewed towards organised-sector employees, while informal workers often rely on family support, physical assets or informal savings for retirement.

By removing investment-selection complexity and using a familiar NPS structure, PFRDA appears to be attempting to create a more accessible pension entry point for first-time savers.

The regulator has also allowed pension funds to introduce schemes under the Multi Scheme Framework (MSF), provided all other conditions remain identical to the existing framework except the investment pattern.

The circular said that all stakeholders have been asked to take “necessary preparatory actions” as the scheme has come into force with immediate effect.