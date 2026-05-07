Dreaming of a foreign degree? National Overseas Scholarship may cover costs

As money remains the primary barrier for marginalised students dreaming of a degree abroad, the National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) bridges the gap by providing full funding for Master’s and PhD programs at international universities.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has invited applications for the 2026-27, setting June 2 as the deadline for submissions. NOS covers tuition fees, living expenses, travel and other academic costs for selected candidates from Scheduled Castes and other disadvantaged communities. The application process is entirely online through the NOS portal.

What is the National Overseas Scholarship scheme?

It is a central government scheme run to support higher education abroad for students of economically weaker and socially marginalised backgrounds.

The scholarship is available for students pursuing:

Master’s programmes

PhD programmes

Candidates are expected to secure admission in recognised foreign institutions, preferably universities ranked among the world’s top 500, according to the Ministry’s guidelines.

The scheme has become more relevant as the cost of overseas education rises due to tuition fees, living costs and currency depreciation.

Who can apply?

The Ministry has earmarked 125 slots annually under the scheme. These include:

115 seats for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates

Six seats for candidates from denotified, nomadic and semi-nomadic Tribes

Four seats for landless agricultural labourers and traditional artisans

Additionally, 30 per cent of the slots are reserved for women candidates.

To qualify, applicants must:

Be below 35 years of age as on April 1 of the selection year

Have secured at least 60 per cent marks or equivalent grade in the qualifying examination

Belong to families with annual income below Rs 8 lakh

What expenses does the scholarship cover?

Unlike partial grants or tuition-only waivers, NOS is designed as a comprehensive funding programme.

According to the official guidelines, the scholarship includes:

Full tuition fees

Annual maintenance allowance of around $15,400

Visa expenses

Health insurance

Airfare for travel to and from the foreign country

Other incidental academic expenses

Financial support is available for up to:

Three years for Master’s programmes

Four years for PhD programmes, or till course completion, whichever is earlier

This structure is particularly important for students heading to countries such as the US, UK, Canada and Australia, where living expenses often become a major financial burden even after receiving university-level scholarships.

Why the scheme matters

The number of Indian students studying abroad has surged in recent years but access is uneven.

For students from disadvantaged communities, foreign education often remains aspirational despite strong academic performance. Education loans can also become difficult because overseas study typically requires collateral, guarantors or proof of repayment capacity.

The NOS attempts to reduce this financial inequality by creating a state-backed pathway for deserving students to access global education opportunities.

The scheme also aligns with the government’s broader objective of improving representation of historically underrepresented communities in global academia and research.

According to the Ministry, selected scholars are expected to return after completing their studies and contribute to India’s development through their academic and professional expertise.

Important dates and documents

The application window for the 2026–27 cycle opened on April 24.

Key dates include:

Last date to apply: June 2, 2026 (11:59 pm)

Correction window: June 4 to June 7, 2026

Applicants must upload documents such as:

Aadhaar card

Category certificate

Income certificate

Academic transcripts and mark sheets

Unconditional foreign university offer letter

Research proposal for PhD candidates

Applications can be submitted only through the NOS portal. Incomplete or late submissions will not be accepted, as per the Ministry notification.

For many first-generation learners and students from lower-income households, the scholarship could become the difference between securing an overseas degree and abandoning the plan because of financial constraints.