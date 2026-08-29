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Home / India News / IMD forecasts widespread rain across India as monsoon remains active

IMD forecasts widespread rain across India as monsoon remains active

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across central, eastern, northeastern, western and southern India, with heavy showers likely in parts of West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgar

Delhi Rains, Rain

Several parts of India are likely to receive rain on Saturday. (Photo:PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2026 | 8:43 AM IST

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Several parts of India are likely to receive rain on Saturday, as the monsoon remains active across central, eastern, northeastern, western and southern regions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
 
Delhi is likely to see partly cloudy skies on Saturday, with no rain forecast. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to settle at 25 degrees Celsius-27 degrees Celsius.
 
In northwest India, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over several areas, while Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and adjoining regions could see rain through August 30. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also likely to receive widespread rainfall.
 
 
In central India, widespread rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha. Eastern India is expected to see widespread rainfall, with heavy rain likely over parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar. Widespread rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and other northeastern states.
 
Konkan and Goa are likely to receive widespread rainfall, while Gujarat and parts of Maharashtra may see isolated to scattered showers. In South India, widespread rain is forecast over coastal Karnataka, while isolated to scattered showers are likely over Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are also possible over parts of the region.

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Fishermen warning issued

 
Fishermen have been advised to exercise caution as rough sea conditions are likely over parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal in the coming days.
 
In the Arabian Sea, hazardous conditions are expected along and off the Somalia and Oman coasts, as well as over large parts of the westcentral and some areas of the southwest Arabian Sea until September 2. Similar conditions are likely over the eastcentral Arabian Sea from August 30 to September 2.
 
In the Bay of Bengal, rough seas are forecast off the Tamil Nadu coast, over the Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area and parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka until September 2. Conditions are also likely to remain rough along and off the West Bengal, Odisha and Bangladesh coasts from August 29 to September 1, with some areas of the eastcentral Bay of Bengal affected from August 31 to September 2.
 

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Topics : IMD weather forecast weather warning Rainfall monsoon rainfall

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First Published: Aug 29 2026 | 8:43 AM IST