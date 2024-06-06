Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IMD issues heatwave alert until June 9, 'yellow' alert for Goa, Maharashtra

IMD weather update: The weather department issued an 'orange' alert for heavy rainfall in Goa, Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, Assam, and Meghalaya

Heatwaves

Image: Bloomberg

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday, said ‘heatwave’ to ‘severe heatwave’ conditions will prevail across various regions of the country until June 9.

Additionally, the weather department issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy rainfall in Goa, Konkan, madhya Maharashtra, coastal Karnataka, Assam, and Meghalaya.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Heatwave prediction

The meteorological department predicted heatwave conditions in select areas of Uttar Pradesh and isolated regions of Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand on June 8 and 9.

On Thursday, the IMD said heatwave conditions will prevail in scattered areas of Uttar Pradesh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

In Uttar Pradesh, heatwave conditions are highly probable in isolated regions on June 6, with heatwave to severe heatwave conditions expected in certain areas from June 7 to 9.

Yesterday, Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur recorded a temperature of 46 degrees Celsius, followed by Rewa in Madhya Pradesh at 45.6 degrees Celsius, Rohtak in Haryana at 45.3 degrees Celsius, Palam in Delhi at 44.4 degrees Celsius, Sriganganagar in Rajasthan at 44.4 degrees Celsius, and Punjab’s Ludhiana at 43.1 degrees Celsius, according to IMD data.

Rainfall prediction

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Mumbai, cloudy sky over the city and surrounding areas, with the chance of light to moderate rainfall is predicted in the city on Thursday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The RWFC Delhi said a partly cloudy sky, a dust storm accompanied by thunderstorms, light rain, and strong surface winds are predicted in the national capital on Thursday.
 

In Karnataka, light to moderate rain/thundershowers at many places over Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada district, Bagalkote, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur districts, Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumkur, Vijayanagara districts are predicted, the IMD said.

The weather department said isolated to scattered light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Vidarbha, and Madhya Pradesh are predicted during the next four days.

“Very light to light rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during June 5 and 7; Uttar Pradesh on June 6 and Rajasthan during June 5 and 8,” the IMD said in its bulletin.
Topics : IMD on rains IMD weather forecast IMD weather forecast weather warning weather forecasts Indian weather Indian monsoon Heatwave in India Heatwave Delhi BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRahul GandhiGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon