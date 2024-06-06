IMD issues heatwave alert until June 9, 'yellow' alert for Goa, Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday, said ‘heatwave’ to ‘severe heatwave’ conditions will prevail across various regions of the country until June 9.

Additionally, the weather department issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy rainfall in Goa, Konkan, madhya Maharashtra, coastal Karnataka, Assam, and Meghalaya.

Heatwave prediction

The meteorological department predicted heatwave conditions in select areas of Uttar Pradesh and isolated regions of Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand on June 8 and 9.

On Thursday, the IMD said heatwave conditions will prevail in scattered areas of Uttar Pradesh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

In Uttar Pradesh, heatwave conditions are highly probable in isolated regions on June 6, with heatwave to severe heatwave conditions expected in certain areas from June 7 to 9.

Yesterday, Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur recorded a temperature of 46 degrees Celsius, followed by Rewa in Madhya Pradesh at 45.6 degrees Celsius, Rohtak in Haryana at 45.3 degrees Celsius, Palam in Delhi at 44.4 degrees Celsius, Sriganganagar in Rajasthan at 44.4 degrees Celsius, and Punjab’s Ludhiana at 43.1 degrees Celsius, according to IMD data.

Rainfall prediction

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Mumbai, cloudy sky over the city and surrounding areas, with the chance of light to moderate rainfall is predicted in the city on Thursday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The RWFC Delhi said a partly cloudy sky, a dust storm accompanied by thunderstorms, light rain, and strong surface winds are predicted in the national capital on Thursday.



In Karnataka, light to moderate rain/thundershowers at many places over Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada district, Bagalkote, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur districts, Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumkur, Vijayanagara districts are predicted, the IMD said.

The weather department said isolated to scattered light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Vidarbha, and Madhya Pradesh are predicted during the next four days.

“Very light to light rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during June 5 and 7; Uttar Pradesh on June 6 and Rajasthan during June 5 and 8,” the IMD said in its bulletin.