LIVE: Bangladesh PM, Sri Lankan President to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in event

Bangladesh premier Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for a third consecutive term, media outlets reported. Modi is likely to take oath on June 8 at 8 pm as the BJP-led NDA scraped past the majority mark to win 293 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP bagged 234 seats on its own and needs the support of allies TDP and JD(U) to form the government.

President Vladimir Putin issued a warning to Germany on Wednesday that the Moscow could provide long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets as the employment of its weapons by Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia would mark a “dangerous step.” Putin asserted that Moscow could take “asymmetrical” steps as using such Western weapons for striking Russian territory involves military personnel of the respective countries controlling the missiles and selecting targets.