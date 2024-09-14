TN CM Stalin arrives back from US, says investment trip successful

Washington: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during the signing of an MoU between Caterpillar and the Government of Tamil Nadu, in USA. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin arrived at the airport here on Saturday to a rousing reception following his fortnight-long official trip to the US to attract investments to the state. The visit was successful and met his aspirations to ensure investment to Tamil Nadu to facilitate jobs for the people and skill training for the youth, he said briefing reporters. State Ministers, officials and DMK members received him at the airport upon his arrival. It was successful in terms of attracting investments from reputed global companies including those among the Fortune 500. The 14-day overseas trip was beneficial to the state as we signed 19 Memorandum of Understanding for a commitment of Rs 7,618 crore, the Chief Minister said.

Eight companies from San Francisco and 11 from Chicago inked the pact and they would ensure employment opportunities to 11,516 people through their ventures in Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram, he said.

Asked about AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami 's demand for a white paper on the investments that materialised for Tamil Nadu under his rule, Stalin replied that he has explained everything in detail on the investments that he had brought to the state in the last three years.

He (Palaniswami) should read (newspapers). Not even 10 percent of the investment that Palaniswami had obtained during his tenure as Chief Minister from abroad translated into projects. I have proof. It will be shameful to him if I reveal, Stalin said.

On the controversial video of the Sri Annapoorna hotel chain owner Srinivasan apologising to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Coimbatore for raising crucial issues on Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Chief Minister said Srinivasan had raised a just issue on the disparity in GST. The way in which the Finance Minister handled it is shameful. People are watching.

Responding to a question, Stalin said he would soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and take up the issue of New Education Policy and allocation for Chennai Metro Rail Phase II project.