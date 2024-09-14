Business Standard
Home / India News / TN CM Stalin arrives back from US, says investment trip successful

TN CM Stalin arrives back from US, says investment trip successful

It was successful in terms of attracting investments from reputed global companies including those among the Fortune 500, he said

MK Stalin, Stalin

Washington: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during the signing of an MoU between Caterpillar and the Government of Tamil Nadu, in USA. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin arrived at the airport here on Saturday to a rousing reception following his fortnight-long official trip to the US to attract investments to the state.
The visit was successful and met his aspirations to ensure investment to Tamil Nadu to facilitate jobs for the people and skill training for the youth, he said briefing reporters.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
State Ministers, officials and DMK members received him at the airport upon his arrival.
It was successful in terms of attracting investments from reputed global companies including those among the Fortune 500. The 14-day overseas trip was beneficial to the state as we signed 19 Memorandum of Understanding for a commitment of Rs 7,618 crore, the Chief Minister said.
 
Eight companies from San Francisco and 11 from Chicago inked the pact and they would ensure employment opportunities to 11,516 people through their ventures in Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram, he said.
Asked about AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami 's demand for a white paper on the investments that materialised for Tamil Nadu under his rule, Stalin replied that he has explained everything in detail on the investments that he had brought to the state in the last three years.

More From This Section

PM Modi, Shivaji Statue

LIVE: PM Modi to address election rallies in J-K's Doda and Haryana's Kurukshetra today

Cheetah

Two years of Project Cheetah: India awaits Kenya's approval for new batch

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Assam

Assam mulls withdrawing 81K petty and minor cases, cabinet approves SOP

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Hindi has unbreakable relationship with every Indian language: Amit Shah

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Cong slams Noida DM over 'inappropriate' post on Rahul Gandhi, seeks action

He (Palaniswami) should read (newspapers). Not even 10 percent of the investment that Palaniswami had obtained during his tenure as Chief Minister from abroad translated into projects. I have proof. It will be shameful to him if I reveal, Stalin said.
On the controversial video of the Sri Annapoorna hotel chain owner Srinivasan apologising to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Coimbatore for raising crucial issues on Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Chief Minister said Srinivasan had raised a just issue on the disparity in GST. The way in which the Finance Minister handled it is shameful. People are watching.
Responding to a question, Stalin said he would soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and take up the issue of New Education Policy and allocation for Chennai Metro Rail Phase II project.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin with Matthew Kotlowski, Ford India director (govt affairs), in Dearborn. State Industries minister T R B Raja and Kay Hart, president, Ford IMG, are also present

After 2 years, Ford takes road back to India to make e-cars for export

Tamil Nadu govt inks Rs 900 cr deals with Microchip, Nokia, PayPal during Stalin's US visit

TN CM Stalin concludes US tour, govt signs pacts worth over Rs 7,000 cr

energy, electricity

Chennai faces power outages, EB reroutes supply to restore electricity

IHCL Taj hotel brand

IHCL strengthens presence in Tamil Nadu, adds two more hotels in Chennai

Samsung

Tamil Nadu labour minister to meet Samsung officials to resolve strike

Topics : M K Stalin Tamil Nadu United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon