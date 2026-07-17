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IMD predicts heavy rainfall across most states; Delhi may get light showers

Maximum temperature likely to remain between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius in Delhi; heavy rainfall alert continues over parts of eastern and northeastern India

Delhi, India Gate, rain, thunderstorms

Despite the possibility of showers, the IMD has warned that hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail at most places in the national capital | Photo: PTI

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 11:29 AM IST

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Delhi woke up to another hot and humid morning on Friday, with the maximum temperature expected to touch 40 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain later in the day.  Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely towards the afternoon and evening. 
The weather office has forecast isolated spells of rain and thunderstorms, with surface wind speeds of 20-30 kmph, going up to 40 kmph. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 38 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius. 
 
Despite the possibility of showers, the IMD has warned that hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail at most places in the national capital. It has advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, wear light-coloured loose cotton clothing and cover their heads while stepping outdoors during the day. 

AQI remains ‘moderate’

Air quality in Delhi remained in the “moderate” category on Friday morning, with the city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 185, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, pollution levels continued to vary significantly across monitoring stations. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 331 at 10 am, placing it in the “very poor” category, while several other locations remained in the poor category.

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Monsoon brings heavy rain in most states

Across the country, the southwest monsoon remains active, with the IMD forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and Odisha. Heavy rainfall is also likely over Bihar, Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Vidarbha, and parts of West Bengal and Sikkim. 
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places over West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana. Similar thunderstorm activity with wind speeds of 30-40 kmph has been forecast over Bihar and parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. 
The weather office has also predicted heatwave conditions over parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, while hot and humid weather is likely over Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi and parts of Tamil Nadu. 
For fishermen, the IMD has warned of squally weather over the Arabian Sea and parts of the Bay of Bengal, with wind speeds of 45-55 kmph gusting up to 65 kmph, and advised them to avoid venturing into the affected areas.
 

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 11:29 AM IST

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