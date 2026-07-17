Friday, July 17, 2026 | 10:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Reliance Jio gets IN-SPACe approval for 1,600-satellite LEO network

Reliance Jio gets IN-SPACe approval for 1,600-satellite LEO network

Reliance Jio plans to deploy 1,600 low-Earth orbit satellites offering up to 5 Tbps capacity, with 20-22 ground stations to provide broadband and mobile satellite services across India

Satellite Internet in India

Reliance Jio plans to deploy 1,600 LEO satellites to build a space-based communication network. (AI-generated image)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 10:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Jio received a major boost for its ambitious space communication plans after India's space regulator, IN-SPACe, adjudged its proposal to deploy around 1,600 low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites as "technically sound", reported The Economic Times.
 
The technical evaluation was carried out in consultation with the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).
 
The approval marks an important milestone for Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio, enabling it to move ahead with international filings for orbital slots and paving the way for what could become India's first large-scale home-grown satellite broadband constellation.
 
Following the approval, the government can provide regulatory support to the company at the international level for securing orbital slots. Reliance Jio had sought assistance from the government for filings with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and securing orbital rights through coordination with other satellite operators.
 
 

What is Reliance Jio planning?

 
Reliance Jio plans to deploy 1,600 LEO satellites to build a space-based communication network capable of delivering high-speed internet and mobile connectivity across India.

Also Read

donald trump, trump

Trump says US election system is 'broken' and vulnerable to compromise

wildfire

Wildfire smoke blankets US cities as Canada fires rage, air turns hazardous

BSE, Stock Markets

Q1 results: RIL, JSW Steel, Tata Technologies, among 30 more on July 17

d-money-woman

Women cash transfer schemes: Bigger budgets, but are outcomes also better?

Books

J&K's academic audit: Why the govt is reviewing books in schools, libraries

 
According to the proposal, the satellite constellation is designed to offer a total capacity of 4.5 to 5 terabits per second (Tbps), significantly higher than the capacity currently approved for several competing satellite internet projects. The company also plans to establish 20 to 22 ground stations across India to support satellite operations and network services.
 
Jio intends to offer fixed satellite services, including broadband and cellular backhaul, as well as mobile satellite services such as direct-to-device connectivity. The proposed network is aimed at serving multiple use cases across consumer and enterprise segments.
 

Why is the project strategically important?

 
Apart from its commercial potential, the project carries strategic significance for India. According to The Economic Times, discussions are underway on the possibility of integrating defence-related payloads into the satellite constellation. If approved, the network could support national security requirements while strengthening India's indigenous space communication capabilities.
 
The move also paves the way for India to establish its first local LEO satellite constellation, which could prove crucial for strategic and defence requirements at a time when geopolitical conflicts are prompting countries to reduce their dependence on overseas satellite communication providers.
 

How does Reliance Jio's proposal compare with rivals?

 
IN-SPACe has found Reliance Jio's proposal to be technically on par with leading global satellite systems.
 
In terms of capacity, Starlink has approval for 600 gigabits per second (Gbps) over India, while Amazon's Project Kuiper plans to offer 3 Tbps capacity. However, Amazon is yet to secure authorisation from IN-SPACe.
 
Reliance Jio's proposed capacity of up to 5 Tbps could allow it to serve a larger number of users while simultaneously supporting multiple services.
 

What happens next?

 
While the technical evaluation has been completed, Reliance Jio must still obtain several regulatory approvals before launching its satellite constellation.
 
These include securing international orbital rights through the ITU, completing coordination with global satellite operators to avoid signal interference, and establishing the planned ground station infrastructure across India.
                         

More From This Section

Signage for Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd. at the company's factory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu

Tata Electronics to launch India's first chip fab using older technology

McLeod Russel

McLeod Russel to sell tea gardens as NARCL withdraws insolvency bid

PhysicsWallah

PhysicsWallah raises Sarrthi IAS stake to 51%, takes majority control

ITC Hotels

ITC Hotels posts 36% rise in Q1 FY27 profit, flags West Asia uncertainty

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

StanChart values partnership, expects tie-up to continue: ICICI Pru Life

Topics : Reliance Jio space Satellite Satellites BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWipro Share PriceCaliber Mining IPOJio Financial Share PriceSBI Funds Management IPO AllotmentITC Hotel Q1 ResultsRIL Q1 Results PreviewE20 Fuel Damage CasePersonal Finance