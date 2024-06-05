IMD weather today: Heatwave and rainfall alert in several parts of India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) anticipate conditions similar to ‘heatwave’ in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and surrounding regions for today June 5. Meanwhile, states like Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, and Kerala will experience severe rain on Wednesday.

The IMD warns, “Heatwave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of East Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand during 04th-08th; Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan on 04th & 05th; Bihar during 05th-08th; Odisha during 04th-06th June, 2024”.

IMD weather forecast 2024: Delhi today

From June 5 to June 7, Delhi might receive light rainfall with thunderstorms. The rain is expected to bring some relief to the people from the intense heat.

Alongside this, the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to stay in the range of 42 and 45-degree Celsius. Thunderstorms are anticipated in numerous areas of western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

IMD weather forecast 2024: Today’s update

On June 5, parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and east Madhya Pradesh will experience heatwave-like conditions, despite a slight drop in temperature. Meghalaya, Kerala, Karnataka, Assam are supposed to receive heavy rain today.

IMD weather forecast 2024: Heatwave alert

Hot winds are likely to pose a problem to people in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, according to the Meteorological Department.

The department has also issued warnings with respect to rain and thunderstorms in several areas of UP, Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana.

IMD weather forecast 2024: Rainfall prediction and warning

The IMD has issued an alert of heavy rain today for parts of Northeast India, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. There is a possibility of thunder and lightning in these states.

Light and severe rainfall in certain areas of Sikkim, Assam, and Maharashtra are expected. However, a warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms is given for certain areas of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Odisha.

Alongside this, light to moderate rainfall is anticipated in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, South Madhya Pradesh, and the Western Himalayas. In addition, many areas of the northwestern states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana can experience rain.