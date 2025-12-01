Monday, December 01, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Harsh winter ahead: IMD warns of cold wave in north and central India

Harsh winter ahead: IMD warns of cold wave in north and central India

Cold waves during December 2025 are likely to be above normal over parts of northwest, central and northeast India, the IMD stated in its winter temperature and rainfall outlook

Delhi, dense fog, cold wave, Delhi winters

According to the IMD, the minimum temperatures through the season are expected to stay normal to below normal over most of central India, the adjoining peninsular region and large parts of northwest India. Representative Image

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Large parts of north and central India are bracing for a harsher-than-usual winter, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday warning of “normal to below-normal minimum temperatures” across these regions from December 2025 to February 2026.
 
Cold waves during December are likely to be above normal over parts of northwest, central and northeast India, the IMD stated in its winter temperature and rainfall outlook. It also added that some parts of the country may simultaneously experience above-normal maximum temperatures, including areas in northwest and northeast India and the Himalayan foothills.
 
According to the IMD, the minimum temperatures through the season are expected to stay normal to below normal over most of central India, the adjoining peninsular region and large parts of northwest India. In contrast, above-normal minimum temperatures are likely in the remaining parts of the country. 
 
 
The maximum temperatures, too, are projected to remain above normal over much of the country, though the IMD noted that some zones of central India and adjoining northwest and peninsular India are likely to witness normal to below-normal maximum temperatures.

Also Read

Apple

Apple trying to block probe, CCI tells Delhi HC in global turnover dispute

Suicide

Odisha KIIT student found dead in hostel room, third campus death this year

Immigration updates December 2025

Immigration changes from December 2025 across UK, US, EU and beyond

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

Maharashtra civic polls on Dec 2: What will remain open, what will close?

Manufacturing

India's industrial output slows to 0.4% in Oct due to fewer working days

 
The weather office also flagged the potential impacts of extended cold spells. “Above-normal cold wave conditions may increase health risks for vulnerable groups, including senior citizens, children and individuals with underlying medical conditions,” the IMD cautioned.
 
It warned that early-morning fog could disrupt transport, while stagnant conditions may worsen air quality in some urban pockets. A rise in heating demand is also anticipated, IMD said.
 
On rainfall, the IMD said December is expected to bring normal rainfall countrywide, with normal to above-normal precipitation over large parts of peninsular, west-central, east-central and northeast India. South Peninsular India is also likely to record normal rainfall, at 69–131 per cent of the long-period average, the IMD said.

More From This Section

Aravalli range

Aravalli row: Why a 100-metre rule has triggered a mountain of concerns

Mumbai Pollution, Smog, Pollution

Mumbai enforces GRAP-IV measures as AQI worsens: How it differs from Delhi

Polling officials, EVM, Election

SIR drive in Bareilly reconnects estranged sons, daughters with parents

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Govt seeks Lok Sabha nod for ₹41,455 crore extra expenditure in FY26

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

CM Yogi orders expansion of paddy purchase centres to 5k for wider access

Topics : winter IMD cold wave Cold weather Indian Meteorological Department BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon