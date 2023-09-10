Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

G20 Summit New Delhi: Parts of Bharat Mandapam see some flooding in morning

There was 'ankle-deep' water on one side of the venue in the morning. It has been cleared now

G20 Nataraja Statue At Bharat Mandapam

Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 12:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

1,600 people detained to catch 5 Pragati Maidan robbers by Delhi Police

A walk back in time through Pragati Maidan, a cultural hub like no other

PM Modi changes cover image on X to Nataraja Statue at Bharat Mandapam

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Air Quality in Delhi 'Good', IMD monitoring Pragati Maidan

Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

India's 'one earth, one family' resonated at G20 summit: IMF's Gopinath

UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata offer prayers at Akshardham Temple

Chandrababu Naidu non-cooperative during questioning, claims AP police

Biden to Sunak: Check when will global leaders depart from G20 Summit 2023

Topics : G20 summit New Delhi IMD on rains BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon