Delhi University launches 100% fee waiver scheme for EWS students

(DU) has started a scheme of 100 per cent fee waiver for students from (EWS) with an aim to promote inclusive and to extend the benefits of equity, access and quality with excellence to everyone, the university said in an official announcement on Wednesday.

According to official circular posted by the university, students from disadvantaged economic backgrounds may receive up to a 100% fee remission, depending on their family's income. The waiver includes all components of the fees paid by the students except the examination fee and the hostel fee, the statement read.

The scheme is only open to genuine university students who are enrolled full-time. The deadline for applications is December 12.

"The University of Delhi celebrates diversity and is deeply committed to holistic and inclusive . Understanding the need for affirmative actions as mandated in the Constitution of India and to extend the benefits of equity, access and quality with excellence, both in letter and spirit, to the financially weak students, it proposes to begin a financial support scheme. The scheme is in keeping with the spirit of the government's "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas" motto," said DU in the statement.





A student with an annual family income of less than Rs 4 lakh will be eligible for up to 100 per cent fee waiver, while students with a family income of Rs 4 lakh to 8 lakh can apply for a 50-per cent waiver.

For applying, students are required to submit the annual family income certificate for the last financial year in the standard format issued by the tehsildar or an equivalent competent authority, copies of income tax returns of parents, wherever applicable, and copies of fee receipts also need to be submitted. A copy of a bank passbook showing the student's name, account number, the IFSC code of the bank and a photograph pasted at the appropriate place are also needed.