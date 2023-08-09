Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.23%)
65995.81 + 149.31
Nifty (0.32%)
19632.55 + 61.70
Nifty Smallcap (1.12%)
5396.50 + 59.75
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
38037.00 + 124.50
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44880.70 -83.75
Heatmap

Imports from China for at least 25 commodity groups rose in FY22-23

Imports of electronics from China grew 14 per cent year-on-year in fiscal 2023, and imports of organic chemicals imports rose 9 per cent

Parliament

Parliament (Photo: PTI)

Agencies
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 11:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Imports from China for at least 25 product groups rose in FY23
 
India’s imports from China across at least 25 major commodity groups such as consumer electronics, auto components, and iron and steel products rose in fiscal 2023, the government told parliament on Wednesday. The statement, which listed Chinese imports in a total of 31 commodity groups, comes amid concerted efforts to reduce its trade deficit with China since border tensions flared in 2020. Imports of electronics from China grew 14 per cent year-on-year in fiscal 2023, and imports of organic chemicals imports rose 9 per cent. Reuters

Govt has started trade with neighbouring countries in Rs:  Patel

The government has started trade in the rupee with neighbouring countries, including Nepal and Bhutan, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. Replying in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said a significant part of the India-Nepal trade is being carried out in Indian Rupee (INR) and all bilateral trade with Bhutan is also transacted entirely in INR. “Rupee trade mechanism has been initiated to facilitate trade in national currency with Russia,”  the minister said in a reply. PTI

Female, single male govt staffers to get 730-day child care leave

Female and single male government employees are eligible for 730 days of child care leave (CCL), Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said. This is for taking care of two eldest surviving children up to the age of 18 years and no age limit in case of differently-abled child.  PTI



Also Read

World Day Against Child Labour 2023: Tracing its History, Importance, Theme

India among 14 nations who don't adhere to IPCA protocols, says US report

Parliament can transform challenges into opportunities: Lok Sabha Speaker

It's China's loss, not India's: Jitendra Singh on Beijing skipping G20 meet

3,410 inspections of child-care homes carried out through govt's MASI app

MeitY begins Indian Web Browser Development Challenge for tech enthusiasts

Govt expects to implement new data protection law within 10 months

E-recruitment declines 5% in July as employers prioritise need-based hiring

Ericsson, TSSC launches 5G Centre of excellence in Delhi to train students

Varanasi court bans media from covering ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex

Topics : import China Lok Sabha Jitendra Singh Parliament

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayChandrasekaranGold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offRBI MPCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon