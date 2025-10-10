Friday, October 10, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / In space, nationality fades; humanity comes first: Shubhanshu Shukla

In space, nationality fades; humanity comes first: Shubhanshu Shukla

Describing his experience at the ISS, Group Captain Shukla said that looking out from the station felt like being in an office with the best view possible

Shubhanshu Shukla

During the interactive session, he said people may have different identities in this world, but they blur when one is in space (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Panaji
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who became the first Indian to reach the International Space Station (ISS), said on Friday that when one leaves the planet to be in space, Earth becomes their identity.

Shukla, who was in Goa, said that nationality doesn't matter in space, as humanity takes precedence.

Describing his experience at the ISS, he said that looking out from the station felt like being in an office with the best view possible.

It was just too fascinating, he said, virtually addressing students from schools affiliated to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, as part of a session titled Igniting Minds, Exploring Frontiers: The Convergence of Space, Education, and Industry'.

 

During the interactive session, he said people may have different identities in this world, but they blur when one is in space.

Also Read

Iran, Iran flag

Chabahar centre 93% complete, ready for satellite launch: Iran minister

The Hakuto-R Mission by Japanese major iSpace is likely to carry a payload of an official mascot of Space Kidz, built by 108 girls from across the world, in 2027 | Photo: Space Kidz

Chennai firm to launch world's first all-women lunar mission by 2027premium

Search for life, Saturn, alien life, Enceladus

Saturn's moon Enceladus found to have all ingredients needed for life

Agnikul Cosmos

Space startup Agnikul unveils plans to build fully-resusable rockets

Agnikul Cosmos

Spacetech pioneer Agnikul Cosmos draws roadmap for fully-reusable rockets

When you are a kid and going to school, our home and parents become our identity. When we go to college, the college becomes our identity. When you leave the city for another place, that city becomes your identity. When you go abroad, your country becomes your identity.

When I was training in the United States (for the space mission), my country was my identity. When you leave the planet, your planet becomes your identity. It is such a strong feeling, the entire Earth becomes your home, he said.

You do not zoom into a particular continent, a particular country, a particular region, or where you live. You just look at the Earth and say, this is where I live', he said.

Nationality doesn't matter in space as humanity takes precedence, he said.

Shukla recalled the iconic line Sare Jahan Se Accha, which India's first astronaut, Rakesh Sharma, had said to then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984. I now fully understand his sentiment and what prompted him to say it.

Shukla told the students that when one looks at the Earth from above, it will change their perspective.

When you are on Earth, you may become a very important person, assume big offices, but when you look at our planet from space, you realise how small and insignificant we truly are, he said.

Shukla said when he saw India for the first time from above, it was a very emotional moment for him.

He said that after spending two to three days in space, he was busy with his work one day when a NASA astronaut told him they would be flying over India.

He asked me whether I would like to have a look. Of course, I said. She then set up the cameras the site of flying over the entire country at night was exceptionally beautiful, and the emotions it evoked were very overwhelming, Shukla said.

Group Captain Shukla, an Indian Air Force officer and test pilot, completed his maiden space voyage as part of the Axiom-4 mission, a commercial spaceflight supported by ISRO and NASA, and operated by Axiom Space, in August.

The journey marked a milestone for India: Shukla is the first Indian to step aboard the ISS and only the second Indian to go into space, following Rakesh Sharma's iconic flight in 1984.  Space sector will propel India towards Viksit Bharat 2047

IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to reach the International Space Station (ISS), on Friday said space sector is a "very big powerful engine" that will propel India towards realising the dream of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. Shukla, who scripted history by becoming the first Indian to set foot on the ISS as part of an 18-day Axiom-4 mission earlier this year, was talking to PTI after virtually addressing the students of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board from North Goa. "I think I am very confident that space is going to be a very big powerful engine that is going to propel India towards the Viksit Bharat 2047 dream. I am very excited to be a part of it," he said.  "I am confident that all the momentum that we have been able to create is going to get higher at every step with missions like Gaganyaan, Bharatiya Antariksh Station as well as eventually landing on the moon by 2040," he added. Gaganyaan is India's first human space-flight programme, while Bharatiya Antariksh Station is its planned orbital space station. Both the missions are led by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Shukla said space projects are not small dreams but are extremely complex missions that India is going to undertake. "We try to achieve such complex missions and develop the entire ecosystem to enable such missions to happen," he said.

Space will be an important sector for India to achieve its dream of Viksit Bharat 2047, according to him. Responding to a question about his experience of travelling to the ISS, Shukla said it was fascinating. "It is a very different experience. You prepare for it, but when you go, you actually travel, you know it is different," he said. Shukla said his space flight has been a great learning experience in terms of technical information and science.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Leh curfew, curfew, Security, Leh Security, Ladakh Curfew

Leh admin bans fake news on social media; mobile internet services restored

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

LIVE news: India remains committed to Afghanistan's sovereignty, says EAM Jaishankar

Metro, Delhi metro

Delhi Metro to begin ultrasonic testing of rails, welds to boost safety

Kerala CM, PM Modi

Kerala CM Vijayan meets PM Modi, discusses development projects for state

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi calls for making mental health discussions more mainstream

Topics : space India space mission Astronauts Indian Air Force

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon