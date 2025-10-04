Saturday, October 04, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / CM calls for mass movement on check dams, ponds to tackle UP water crisis

CM calls for mass movement on check dams, ponds to tackle UP water crisis

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said such structures are a national necessity, offering cost-effective water conservation and groundwater recharge compared to large dams

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Press Trust of India Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Expressing concern over the growing water crisis, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to turn the construction and restoration of check dams and ponds into a mass movement on the lines of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

Chairing a review meeting of the Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply (Minor Irrigation) department, he said such structures are a national necessity, offering cost-effective water conservation and groundwater recharge compared to large dams, the UP government said in a statement.

Adityanath informed that 6,448 check dams have been built across seasonal rivers and streams, creating irrigation potential for 1.28 lakh hectares and recharging over 10,000 hectare-metres of groundwater annually.

 

Since 2022-23, 1,002 check dams have been de-silted, while 1,343 ponds out of 16,610 have been redeveloped. Between 2017 and 2025, 6,192 blast coupes were constructed, providing irrigation for 18,576 hectares.

He further directed that potters be allowed free clay collection from ponds between April 1 and June 15 to prepare them for recharge before monsoon, and after rains, the ponds should be used for fish farming and water chestnut cultivation to generate employment.

Also Read

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP CM warns against law and order disruptions after Bareilly clashes

UP Government, CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh govt's $1 trillion target gets economic advisory support

Save Earth, Plant, Trust

UP govt to plant more than 125 million saplings under MGNREGA scheme

Ram mandir, Ayodhya

Over 55 mn devotees visited Ayodhya Ram Temple since consecration: UP govt

Mayawati

Mayawati slams UP govt for hyping routine police recruitment drive

Emphasising rainwater harvesting, the chief minister said it should be mandatory for all buildings bigger than 100 square metres across the state. This step, he said, would prove decisive for water conservation in both urban and rural areas.

Adityanath further stated that until 2017, the state had 82 over-exploited and 47 critical groundwater zones. Due to sustained efforts, by 2024, these numbers have reduced to 50 and 45, respectively, which is a satisfactory achievement.

He urged continued and accelerated efforts to bring all such areas into the normal category in the coming years.

Adityanath added that just as the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign transformed tree plantation into a people's movement, the construction of check dams and ponds should similarly be carried out on a large scale through collective participation.

This, he said, would not only help tackle the water crisis but also give a strong boost to agriculture, fisheries and the rural economy of the state.

The chief minister instructed officials to ensure photographic documentation of all ponds, blast coups, and check dams across every district.

He also called for extensive public awareness campaigns through social media platforms and local representatives.

Reaffirming the state government's firm commitment to water conservation and groundwater recharge, he said that with active public participation, Uttar Pradesh will set a successful example for the entire nation, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launches the ‘Auto Driverla Sevalo' scheme | Photo: X/ @ncbn

Andhra CM Naidu launches ₹15,000 aid scheme for auto rickshaw, cab drivers

Police

Samajwadi Party delegation 'stopped' from visiting violence-hit Bareilly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Print, TV advertising volumes on PM Narendra Modi's 75th birthday

Vijay Kumar Malhotra

Obituary: Vijay Kumar Malhotra, Delhi BJP's last link with Partition

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra CM Naidu meets FM Sitharaman, seeks funds for tariff-hit aqua sector

Topics : Yogi Adityanath UP govt Water crisis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon