Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 02:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India ancient living civilisation due to immortal ideas of seers: PM Modi

India ancient living civilisation due to immortal ideas of seers: PM Modi

At Acharya Vidyanand Maharaj's centenary event, PM Modi praised his contributions and said his ideas have inspired many of the government's welfare schemes across different sectors

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi also referred to the preceding speech of a Jain seer, noting that he was apparently blessing Operation Sindoor (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday India is the most ancient living civilisation of the world due to the immortal ideas and philosophies of its saints and seers.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of Jain spiritual figure Acharya Vidyanand Maharaj's birth anniversary here, PM Modi paid rich tributes to his contribution in different fields and asserted that his ideas have inspired the government's welfare schemes.

Be it providing house, drinking water or health insurance, the government is ensuring saturation coverage of its welfare measures so that no one is left behind, he said.

PM Modi also referred to the preceding speech of a Jain seer, noting that he was apparently blessing Operation Sindoor.

 

The prime minister's mere mention of "Jo humein chhedega" brought massive cheers from the audience but he did not dwell any further on the issue.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi pays tribute to Narasimha Rao, hails his leadership and legacy

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit five nations from July 2, attend Brics Summit in Brazil

Salal Dam on the Chenab river in Reasi district of J&K on Monday. Water levels in the river have dropped sharply after its flow was restricted through Baglihar and Salal dams, days after India suspended Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan | photo: pti

MEA rejects 'illegal' tribunal's supplemental award on Indus water dispute

Supreme Court, SC

Highlights: After SC rap over delay in release from jail, UP pays compensation to accused

Modi, Narendra Modi

My heartfelt wishes to all countrymen: PM Modi on Jagannath Rath Yatra

He said India introduced the world to the strength of "ahimsa" (non-violence) when it used violence to quell violence for thousands of years.

He said his government has vowed to rid the country of "slavery mindset".

He reiterated his nine pledges and urged people to follow them. The pledges are: saving water, planting a tree in mother's memory, cleanliness, going 'vocal for local', travelling to explore different places in the country, adopting natural farming, having a healthy lifestyle, sports and yoga adoption, and helping the poor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tiger

Act of 'revenge': Three nabbed for 'poisoning' tigress, 4 cubs in Karnataka

Amit Shah, Amit

Centre to hold meeting of state, UT cooperation ministers on June 30

Landslide, Chamoli Landslide

Heavy rainfall blocks national highway in several places in Uttarakhand

Crime

Elderly Ludhiana couple dies by suicide after alleged harassment over EMIs

rape

'What can be done if a friend rapes friend?' TMC leader on Kolkata gangrape

Topics : Narendra Modi Jain community Hindutva Modi govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon