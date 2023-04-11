India facing challenge of illicit weapons using drones: Amb Kamboj at UNSC



Speaking at the UN Security Council's open debate on ‘Threats to International Peace and Security: Risks Stemming from Violations of Agreements Regulating the Exports of Weapons and Military Equipments' held on Monday under Russia's Presidency of the Council for the month of April, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj also asserted that "certain states with dubious proliferation credentials” that collude with terrorists should be held accountable for their “misdeeds”. India is facing a “serious challenge" of cross-border supply of illicit weapons using drones, which cannot be possible without active support from State authorities, New Delhi's envoy here said in an apparent reference to Pakistan.



“The export of weapons and military equipment in violation of international law, exacerbating geo-political tensions, cannot be ignored,” she said.

“For example, the rise in volume and the quality of the small arms acquired by terrorist organisations remind us time and again that they cannot exist without the sponsorship or support of States,” Kamboj said.

Pakistani drones carrying arms and drugs have been shot down very often by India's Border Security Force (BSF).

Kamboj called on the international community to “condemn such behaviour and hold such states accountable for their misdeeds.” Russian Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia told the Council that Moscow repeatedly called meetings of the Security Council to address the dangerous consequences of "pumping up" the Kiev regime with weapons, which clearly illustrate the risks of violating the obligations in the area of WME control.

“Regardless of the approaches of certain countries to the developments in Ukraine, these risks are quite real and can apply to any other region. It is the duty of the Security Council to respond to them and discuss, including jointly with other member states, possible measures to stop such risks,” he said.

They would rather want that the crisis continues, which they do not hesitate to say out loud, he said.

He added that the West is “not interested in putting an end to the crisis in Ukraine”.



"Russia has proposed that it would supply captured weapons to separatists in eastern Ukraine. These statements and actions are dangerous and irresponsible," Wood said.

Ambassador Robert Wood of the US, Alternate Representative for Special Political Affairs, said at the open debate that the greatest risk of illicit trafficking comes from battlefield capture of weapons by Russia and pro-Russia forces.



He said in November 2022, North Korea delivered infantry rockets and missiles to Russia for use by the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group, and “we know Russia is actively seeking to acquire additional munitions” from North Korea.

Wood added that Russia has also turned to rogue regimes to try to unlawfully obtain weapons and equipment to support its military operations.

Wood noted that Iran has also transferred UAVs to Russia, a fact Iran's foreign minister acknowledged in public statements on November 5.

“Such arms transfers from the DPRK to Russia directly violate Security Council resolutions. These actions, particularly by a permanent member of the Security Council, are deeply disturbing and only fuel Moscow's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine,” he said.



“The unravelling of the global disarmament architecture and landmark arms control agreements raise deep concerns about the edifice built over several decades, and the uncertainties that lie on the road ahead,” she added.

Kamboj said the illicit transfer and illegal diversion of arms, including conventional arms and ammunitions, Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW), as well as Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD), their delivery systems and related materials, equipment, and technology to non-state actors, including armed and terrorist groups, pose serious threats to international peace and security.