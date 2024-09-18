India holds meetings with Tanzania, Zimbabwe to bolster collaboration

In a separate meeting with Tanzania's Water Minister, Paatil said the two sides deliberate on a potential Memorandum of Understanding to enhance collaboration in water resource management | Photo: X@CRPaatil

India held high-level meetings with Tanzania and Zimbabwe to enhance collaboration in water resource management and development, Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil said. During his interaction with the delegation from Zimbabwe, led by Deputy Minister V P Haritatos, at the ongoing National Water Week-2024 here, Paatil said discussions were held on strengthening water management and driving agricultural reforms in the southern African country. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Haritatos emphasised the importance of enhancing Indian investments in Zimbabwe's water sector, highlighting the pivotal role Indian companies like WAPCOS can play," Paatil said in a post. "We assured the delegation of India's commitment to providing comprehensive technical assistance and fostering cooperation to address Zimbabwe's water-related challenges," he said.

Ensuring food security and supporting sustainable growth through innovative solutions in irrigation system design, improved water supply and enhancing irrigation efficiency were key areas of collaboration, Paatil added.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we aim to forge a robust partnership that transcends borders, working towards a future where water resources are sustainably managed for the benefit of all," the minister said.

In a separate meeting with Tanzania's Water Minister, Paatil said the two sides deliberate on a potential Memorandum of Understanding to enhance collaboration in water resource management.

Both the nations pledged to share their expertise, bolstering technical cooperation in vital areas such as water conservation, rainwater harvesting, surface and groundwater management, and aquifer recharge, the minister said.

"Tanzania expressed deep gratitude for the Indian Government's grants supporting water supply projects, highlighting the significant contributions of WAPCOS," Paatil said in a post.

"Together, we are shaping a future where water is preserved, managed, and utilised for the welfare of all," he added.

Paatil also met World Water Council president Loc Fauchon who invited India to join the prestigious global platform, the minister said.