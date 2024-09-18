Business Standard
India holds meetings with Tanzania, Zimbabwe to bolster collaboration

Paatil also met World Water Council president Loc Fauchon who invited India to join the prestigious global platform, the minister said

C R Paatil

In a separate meeting with Tanzania's Water Minister, Paatil said the two sides deliberate on a potential Memorandum of Understanding to enhance collaboration in water resource management

India held high-level meetings with Tanzania and Zimbabwe to enhance collaboration in water resource management and development, Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil said.
During his interaction with the delegation from Zimbabwe, led by Deputy Minister V P Haritatos, at the ongoing National Water Week-2024 here, Paatil said discussions were held on strengthening water management and driving agricultural reforms in the southern African country.
"Haritatos emphasised the importance of enhancing Indian investments in Zimbabwe's water sector, highlighting the pivotal role Indian companies like WAPCOS can play," Paatil said in a post.
"We assured the delegation of India's commitment to providing comprehensive technical assistance and fostering cooperation to address Zimbabwe's water-related challenges," he said.
 
Ensuring food security and supporting sustainable growth through innovative solutions in irrigation system design, improved water supply and enhancing irrigation efficiency were key areas of collaboration, Paatil added.
"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we aim to forge a robust partnership that transcends borders, working towards a future where water resources are sustainably managed for the benefit of all," the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

