India hosts global leaders as Raisina Dialogue 2026 focuses on AI, security

The annual Raisina Dialogue is set to begin in the national capital region on Thursday, bringing together global leaders, policymakers and technology experts to debate the future of geopolitics, geo-economics and emerging technologies under the theme "Samskara

Organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in partnership with India's Ministry of External Affairs, the three-day conference from March 5 to 7 is examining how technological disruption, strategic competition and economic security are reshaping global politics.

Many of the dignitaries that have arrived for this Dialogue are the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Malta, Ian Borg; Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade of Bhutan, Lyonpo D N Dhungyel; and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration & International Trade of Mauritius, Dhananjay Ramful.

The other dignitaries that will join, according to the MEA, are Minister for Foreign Affairs & Diaspora of Seychelles, Barry Faure and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment & Tourism of Sri Lanka, Vijitha Herath.

The Chief Guest will be Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who arrived in the national capital on Wednesday.

This year's discussions centre on the tension between traditional alliances and what analysts describe as a "technopolar" world, where influence is increasingly determined by control over artificial intelligence, semiconductor supply chains and digital infrastructure.

The opening day focuses on the erosion of traditional security guarantees and the rise of digital-first governance models.

Panels will examine the future of transatlantic security, with experts debating the "Paradox of NATO", the growing expectation that European members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation will need to invest more heavily in their own defence capabilities in long-term US security commitments.

Another key session will highlight India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) model, with speakers describing it as a potential "Manhattan Project for AI for public good," aimed at expanding digital inclusion for rural populations and informal workers.

Climate geopolitics will also feature prominently, with policymakers discussing ways to de-risk climate finance and shield green investment flows from great-power rivalries. Analysts will point to renewable energy partnerships linking the Gulf, Europe and emerging economies.

The second day will shift toward security challenges and technological competition.

A major session will examine deterrence in the Taiwan Strait and how semiconductor dependence, often described as "Pax Silica", shapes geopolitical stability. Discussions will also explore the growing gap between Western defence production capacity and Russia's wartime industrial mobilisation.

Multilateral institutions are also under scrutiny, with participants expected to debate the declining credibility of the United Nations Security Council amid increasing unilateral actions by major powers.

Parallel sessions will examine Africa's demographic rise, Latin America's role in supplying critical minerals for the AI economy, and the evolving strategic partnerships between India and both Europe and Russia.

Experts will also address emerging risks from agentic artificial intelligence, including concerns over autonomous systems, cyber vulnerabilities and digital sovereignty.

The final day will focus on the future global order and economic resilience.

Sessions will examine maritime security challenges across the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea, including threats to undersea communication cables and the use of autonomous maritime systems.

Participants will also debate economic coercion and supply chain security, particularly as trade interdependence increasingly intersects with strategic rivalry.

Another key theme will be global connectivity initiatives, including the proposed India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, seen as a potential logistics and trade bridge linking Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Across the agenda, India is positioning itself as a "bridge nation" between developed economies and the Global South, highlighting its leadership in digital governance, maritime security and inclusive economic development.

The dialogue will conclude with discussions on India's long-term development roadmap, including the vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047," which aims to transform the country into a developed economy by the centenary of its independence.

Now in its eleventh edition, the Raisina Dialogue has become one of the world's leading strategic forums, often compared with the Munich Security Conference for its role in shaping global policy debates.