Finnish Prez arrives in India; to be Chief Guest at Raisina Dialogue 2026

President Alexander Stubb of Finland arrived in New Delhi on a State Visit to India and was accorded a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival on Wedneday.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "A warm welcome to India! President Alexander Stubb of the Republic of Finland has arrived in New Delhi on a State Visit to India."

According to the post, President Stubb received a Guard of Honour and was welcomed at the airport by Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh.

The Finnish leader is scheduled to be the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the Raisina Dialogue 2026, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics.

Highlighting bilateral ties, Jaiswal noted that "India and Finland share a warm and friendly relationship rooted in shared democratic values," adding that President Stubb's visit "will impart further energy to India-Finland relations."

The visit, which will include the participation of a high-level delegation of ministers, senior officials, and business leaders, is aimed at deepening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation between India and Finland across various sectors, MEA said in its release on Tuesday.

The visit will see President Stubb attend the 11th edition of the Raisina Dialogue from March 5-7 in New Delhi as the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker. As per an official statement, the visit will be Stubb's first visit to India in his current role as President.

In addition to his engagement at the Raisina Dialogue, President Stubb will hold discussions with the Prime Minister, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional and global issues of mutual interest.

A key highlight of the visit will be an exchange of views on cooperation in multilateral forums, with an emphasis on deepening people-to-people connections and economic partnerships. Following the discussions, Prime Minister Modi will host a luncheon in honour of President Stubb, the release said.

During his visit, the Finnish President will also meet with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also meet President Stubb.

After his time in the capital, President Stubb will travel to Mumbai, where he will meet with Maharashtra's Governor Acharya Devvrat, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He will interact with local business leaders and address students at the University of Mumbai.

India and Finland share a warm and multifaceted relationship, anchored in shared democratic values. Finland plays an essential role as a partner for India within the European Union and the Nordic region.

President Stubb's visit follows the recent visit of Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo to India for the AI Impact Summit in February, a testament to both countries' commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation and fostering stronger ties.