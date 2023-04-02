close

India is firm, won't accept its national flag being pulled down: Jaishankar

Following the incident in London, India registered its strong protest with the British government over the safety of its diplomatic mission & questioned the lack of sufficient security on the premises

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said India was not a country that would put up with its national flag being pulled down by somebody; it was "very responsible" along with being "very firm".

Referring to the incident last month in London where a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans pulled down the tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission, he said an even bigger flag was immediately put up on the building to make a statement to both the Khalistanis and to the British.

"You have seen in the last few days some incidents in London, something in Canada, a little bit in Australia and San Francisco... This is not an India which will accept its national flag being pulled down by somebody," Jaishankar said.

Speaking at an interactive session here, he said, "The first thing our High Commissioner did when it happened: he got an even bigger flag and he put it right up there on that building. It was not only a statement to those so called Khalistanis. It was also a statement to the British, saying this is my flag and I will make it even bigger if somebody tries to disrespect it."

"There is today a different India, an India which is very responsible, but which is also very firm," he added.

Following the incident in London, India registered its strong protest with the British government over the safety of its diplomatic mission and questioned the lack of sufficient security on the premises.

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 9:44 PM IST

