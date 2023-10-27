close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

India needs to overcome challenges to become a maritime power: Prez Murmu

Before the country could fully exploit the potential of this sector, India should overcome several challenges, the President said

President Murmu

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 3:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India needs to overcome several challenges, including addressing infrastructural and operational challenges of the country's ports, before it can fully exploit the maritime potential, President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday.
Though the conservative apprehensions about crossing the sea cost us dearly, India had to come out of the yoke of 200 years of colonial rule. It became more focused on continental development, forgetting that continental development and maritime development are mutually complementary, she said.
"We, of course, also lacked the economic and industrial resources to fully establish a strong maritime presence," the President said while speaking at the 8th convocation of the Indian Maritime University (IMU), Chennai.
Before the country could fully exploit the potential of this sector, India should overcome several challenges. "For example, a lot of container ship cargo is diverted to nearby foreign ports due to depth restrictions. In the merchant and civilian ship building industry, we need to aim for the highest standards of efficiency, efficacy and competitiveness," she said.
The operational efficiency and turnaround time of Indian ports need to match the global average benchmarks, she said and added that the country did not figure in the top 20 nations when it came to the annual port calls. In the list of 50 best container ports worldwide, India has only two.
Indian ports must address infrastructural and operational challenges before they graduate to the next level, she said. "The majority of our fishing fleet is yet to be mechanised. In this context, the Sagarmala programme is a significant move away from "port development" to "port-led development," Murmu said.
The five pillars of "port-led development" envisaged by Sagarmala are port modernisation, port connectivity, port-led industrialisation, coastal community development and coastal shipping or inland water transportation, she said.
The third edition of the Global Maritime India Summit, earlier this month, attracted Rs 10 lakh crore investment, which will help to achieve the 'Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.' Moreover, the Government of India was working to realise its vision of 'Ports for Prosperity and Ports for Progress,' she said.

Also Read

President Droupadi Murmu presents National Service Scheme awards

Rs 80 trillion by 2047: PM Modi's blueprint for improving maritime infra

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Oppon leaders meet President Murmu, seek intervention on Manipur issue

President Murmu to launch frigate 'Vindhyagiri' in Kolkata on August 17

CM Stalin urges Prez Murmu to give assent to Tamil Nadu's anti-NEET bill

Delhi pollution: "Kejriwal's criminal neglect is killing," slams BJP

Draft report on bills to replace criminal laws not adopted, meet on Nov 6

Bihar govt cuts salaries of 2,081 teachers, suspends 22 in last 4 months

Latest LTC rules that govt employees should know before booking air tickets

Climate catastrophe, which includes rising temperatures and sea levels, is one of the gravest challenges now. The maritime sector needed to be agile, proactive and swift in adaptation and mitigation of climate change which risks disrupting livelihoods, particularly among vulnerable communities, Murmu said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : President of India maritime security maritime projects Maritime

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon