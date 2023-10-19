close
India reaffirms its stance against China's Belt and Road Initiative

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 9:43 PM IST
India reaffirmed its stance against China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in the light of the Maldives' President-elect, Mohamed Muizzu, emphasising the significance of Beijing's prominent infrastructure programme in the progress of participating nations.
The cooperation between India and the Maldives is rooted in the collaborative approach to addressing common challenges and priorities, stated Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, during a routine media briefing. This encompasses the security and developmental support that New Delhi offers to the Indian Ocean archipelago.
Responding to several questions on the Belt and Road Forum hosted by China and Muizzu's comments endorsing the BRI, Bagchi said that India's stance on BRI, including the programme's "lack of respect for our sovereignty and territorial integrity are well known and consistent".
According to Bagchi, India was not extended an invitation to this year's Belt and Road Forum by China. "I don't think we received an invitation this year," he said.
He emphasised that India's decision to abstain from participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is rooted in the fact that a significant portion of the extensive infrastructure project, specifically the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), traverses through territory in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Furthermore, India believes that the BRI does not offer a fair and equitable platform for non-Chinese companies to engage.
Bagchi referred to a statement issued by India in May 2017 during the first Belt and Road Forum, underscoring India's reservations about the BRI. He maintained that these "concerns still stand today". India's contention is that segments of the CPEC pass through regions under the "illegal occupation of Pakistan," amounting to a violation of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said.
On cooperation with the Maldives, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "...The assistance and platform that we have provided have contributed significantly in areas like people's welfare, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and combating illegal maritime activities. Over the last five years, more than 500 medical evacuations have been carried out"
"India has been the first responder for Maldives...We look forward to constructively engaging with the incoming administration and discussing ways to enhance our relationship further...," he added.
Notably, Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) candidate Mohamed Muizzu won the Maldivian presidential elections by securing over 53 per cent of votes in the polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India China relations India China border row India China tension China's Belt and Road initiative

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 9:43 PM IST

