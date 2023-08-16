Confirmation

India's digital revolution soars: PM highlights telecom sector milestones

The Prime Minister's address celebrated India's rapid journey towards digital empowerment, extending the benefits of technological progress to every corner of the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

PM Modi proudly announced the unprecedented progress made in extending internet connectivity to even the remotest parts of the country | Photo: PTI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 7:59 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort, shedding light on the advancements achieved in the country's telecom sector.
The Prime Minister's address celebrated India's rapid journey towards digital empowerment, extending the benefits of technological progress to every corner of the nation.
PM Modi proudly announced the unprecedented progress made in extending internet connectivity to even the remotest parts of the country.
Emphasizing that internet services now reach every village, he emphasized the pivotal role of digital inclusion in ensuring that the benefits of the technological revolution reach each citizen.
"Reflecting on the evolution of internet affordability, Prime Minister Modi juxtaposed the days of prohibitively expensive data tariffs before 2014 with the present, where India boasts the world's most accessible internet data rates", read the Ministry of Communication's press release.
PM Modi highlighted that this significant reduction in costs has led to substantial savings for families across the nation.

He showcased India's rapid strides in 5G technology, noting that the nation has achieved the fastest rollout of 5G services worldwide, covering more than 700 districts. This impressive progress marks India's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological innovation.
Looking ahead, the Prime Minister revealed India's ambitious aim to lead the world in 6G technology. He introduced the establishment of a dedicated task force, the 'Bharat 6G Alliance,' to drive this transformative initiative forward, further solidifying India's position as a technological powerhouse.
The Prime Minister's address highlighted the unparalleled achievements in the telecom sector, showcasing India's journey from following the world in 4G to marching with the world in 5G, and now aspiring to lead the world in 6G.
He commended the rapid reduction in mobile data tariffs, from Rs 269 per GB in 2014 to Rs 10.1 per GB in 2023, showcasing India's commitment to affordability and accessibility.
The speech also underscored the concerted efforts to provide quality telecom connectivity in remote and challenging areas, such as the North-Eastern Region, Border areas, Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas, Aspirational Districts, and other far-flung places.
The completion of undersea cable projects like the Chennai-Andaman & Nicobar Project and the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands (OFC) link further demonstrates India's commitment to expanding its digital infrastructure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 7:59 AM IST

