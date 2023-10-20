India's first rapid rail service begins operations between Delhi and Meerut

The Centre on Friday launched a section of India's first Rapid Regional Transit System (RRTS) service between Delhi and Meerut, being built at a cost of Rs 30,000 crore.

The Namo Bharat train service, earlier called RapidX, will ply on a 17-kilometre stretch between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating the RRTS service, said that a number of such corridors will be launched in India in the coming years.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS, for which the foundation stone was laid in March 2019, will connect Delhi to Meerut in less than an hour of travel time going through the urban centres of Ghaziabad, Muradnagar, and Modinagar.

The train has five standard coaches, with one reserved for women, and a premium coach.

Fares in the standard coach will range from Rs 20 to Rs 50, while a premium ticket will cost between Rs 40 and Rs 100, depending on the distance.

The entire corridor is expected to be operational between 2024 and 2025, Modi said while also making a point about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"The Meerut portion of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS will be ready in the next one to one and a half years, and I'll be serving you then as well," the prime minister said.

A total of eight RRTS corridors have been identified to be developed in the national capital region, out of which three corridors have been prioritised to be implemented in the first phase including Delhi – Ghaziabad – Meerut Corridor; Delhi – Gurugram – SNB (Shahjahanpur) – Alwar Corridor, and Delhi – Panipat Corridor.

The semi-high-speed trains, which can run up to a speed of 160 kilometres per hour, have been developed by French rolling stock company Alstom in Savli, Gujarat.

The RRTS also comes with automatic train protection, traffic management system, and platform screen door sub-systems using Long Term Evolution (LTE) communication between trackside and train.

"It is a moment of pride for us at Alstom to yet again be a part of India's Rail Revolution. RapidX will be a first-of-its-kind experience for Indian commuters for its speed, advanced technology and passenger experience," Olivier Loison, managing director of Alstom India said.

He added: "This project also marks the world premiere of several new signalling technologies which will set new benchmarks in the rail space globally. All of this is set to make sustainable mobility at scale real in India. These Made in India trains reflect our robust capabilities, and we are truly humbled to be contributing to India's rail-based infrastructure growth."

The prime minister also said that this decade will be one of radical transformation in the Indian rail sector, in all areas ranging from safety to speed.



Concerns over railway infrastructure were raised earlier this month, after Indian Railways witnessed two major accidents in a space of four months, claiming close to 300 lives and injuring around a thousand.