Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India, S Korea to collaborate in critical tech, semiconductors: Jaishankar

India wants to expand its strategic partnership with South Korea into new areas like critical and emerging technologies, semiconductors and green hydrogen to make the bilateral ties more contemporary

S Jaishankar, South Korean PM, Han Duck-soo

Photo: X@DrSJaishankar

Press Trust of India Seoul
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India wants to expand its strategic partnership with South Korea into new areas like critical and emerging technologies, semiconductors and green hydrogen to make the bilateral ties more contemporary, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.
Jaishankar's remarks came as he co-chaired the 10th India-South Korea Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with his counterpart Cho Tae-yul.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In his opening remarks, Jaishankar said that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to South Korea in 2015 the bilateral relations were elevated to a special strategic partnership.
"It is important that we live up to that. We have grown from strength to strength in the years that have passed. We have become truly important partners for each other and our bilateral exchanges, trade, investments, defence and science and technology cooperation have all seen a steady growth while keeping up the momentum in the traditional areas of cooperation," the minister said.
"We would be very much interested now in expanding into new areas, such as critical and emerging technologies, semiconductors, green hydrogen, human resource mobility, nuclear cooperation, supply chain resilience, etc to make our ties more contemporary," he said.
He said the two nations witnessed a growing convergence of their views in the international fora.
"The focus on the Indo-Pacific region is good case to point, and we both have stakes and its stability, security and prosperity," he said.
Jaishankar said he approached the joint commission with a great deal of optimism and expectation.
"I know there is enormous goodwill between us. Our challenge is to translate that into practical outcomes," he said.
"Our leaders met twice last year in Hiroshima and New Delhi. I think their discussions have provided us the guidance to go forward," he added.
He also congratulated Cho for his appointment as foreign minister in December.
"So let me offer my best wishes for your successful tenure," he said. Jaishankar is in Seoul on the first leg of his four-day visit to South Korea and Japan.
The JCM is expected to comprehensively review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and explore avenues for further strengthening it. It will also provide an opportunity for the two sides to exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi ahead of Jaishankar's visit.

Also Read

US, South Korea urge i'ntl push to curb North Korean nuclear programme

EAM Jaishankar meets S Korean PM; discusses ways to boost bilateral ties

EAM Jaishankar to visit UK from November 11-15, set to meet counterpart

India, Japan agree to boost cooperation, including high-speed railway proj

US-India bilateral meet: Jaishankar, Rajnath Singh meet US counterparts

Farmers protest: Commuters must prepare for traffic jams, says police

Farmers' protests LIVE: Farmers to start marching towards Delhi from today

LIVE: PM Modi unveils India's first underwater metro route, other projects

PM Modi to inaugurate India's first underwater metro in Kolkata today

ED seeks details of accused from Pune police in Rs 3,600 cr drug haul

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : South Korea India-South Korea semiconductor semiconductor industry S Jaishankar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon