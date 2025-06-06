Friday, June 06, 2025 | 09:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's renewable energy capacity in total energy mix rises to 49% in Apr

India's renewable energy capacity in total energy mix rises to 49% in Apr

The minister said states should also work on having an adequate power generation mix, including the addition of nuclear generation capacity while meeting their resource adequacy plan

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

He also pointed out that states should complete the installation of prepaid smart metres in government establishments and colonies by August 2025 and for all commercial, industrial and high-load consumers by November 2025 (File photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's renewable energy share in the total installed power capacity has increased to 49 per cent in April 2025 from 32 per cent in 2014, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal said on Friday.

Addressing the Regional Conference for the Northern Region States/UTs in Chandigarh, the minister said states should also work on having an adequate power generation mix, including the addition of nuclear generation capacity while meeting their resource adequacy plan.

He also pointed out that states should complete the installation of prepaid smart metres in government establishments and colonies by August 2025 and for all commercial, industrial and high-load consumers by November 2025.

 

States should work towards listing power sector utilities to generate additional resources and improve transparency and governance, the minister noted.

"We successfully met a peak demand of 250 GW in May 2024 and India has transformed from power-deficit to a power-sufficient nation and as of today, peak demand shortage is zero," he said.

Also Read

niti aayog

Amid reciprocal tariff row, NITI Aayog backs 'dual-track' India-US trade

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

'Protect minorities without excuses': India condemns Hindu leader's killing

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir

Why Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's 'two-nation' speech is going viral

Indians, India happiest country

India is the happiest nation in the world. So why is Japan near the bottom?

NIA officials with Tahawwur Rana in New Delhi. (Image: ANI)

Tahawwur Rana likely plotted attacks like 26/11 across India: NIA to court

He outlined the importance of continuous cooperation and coordination between central and state governments in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

India's peak electricity demand is projected to reach 446 GW by 2034-35 and meeting this sustainably requires proactive planning and continued coordination between the centre, states, and stakeholders, the minister said.

He also advised states to implement Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) Guidelines and urged them to form dedicated teams for this critical planning.

The minister highlighted the importance of cyber-security measures and islanding schemes as effective measures to prevent power outages due to cyber concerns and enable the resilience of the grid.

The meeting was attended by Anil Vij ( Energy Minister, Haryana), Harbhajan Singh ( Power Minister, Punjab), Subodh Uniyal (Forest Minister, Uttarakhand), A K Sharma ( Energy Minister, Uttar Pradesh), Ashish Sood (Power Minister, Delhi), Javed Ahmad Rana (Jal Shakti, Environment & Forest & Tribal Affairs, Jammu & Kashmir) and Heeralal Nagar (Energy Minister of State, Rajasthan).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumAirports, Airline, air passenger, flights

7.5% flights cancelled for 3 months at Delhi airport due to runway upgrade

PremiumRBI repo rate cut by 50 bps: Corporate borrowing likely to remain tepid

RBI repo rate cut by 50 bps: Corporate borrowing likely to remain tepid

PremiumHousefull 5 tease out today

Multiplexes bank on 'Housefull 5' repeat viewings to lift footfalls

pharma, tariff

Indian pharma market grows 7.2% in May led by chronic therapies

Photo: Shutterstock

Sunil Mittal, Warburg Pincus in exclusive talks for Haier India's 49% stake

Topics : Manohar Lal Khattar India renewable enrgy Chandigarh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon