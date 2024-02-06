India sends nearly 3.5 tonnes of aid to Zambia following cholera outbreak

"The aid weighing approximately 3.5 tonnes comprises water purification supplies, chlorine tablets, and hydration in the form of ORS sachets," he said | Photo: Shutterstock

India on Tuesday sent around 3.5 tonnes of aid, including medicines, to Zambia to help the country deal with an outbreak of cholera.

Officials said the aid was sent in commercial cargo aircraft.

"Following an outbreak of cholera in Zambia, India today sent humanitarian aid on commercial cargo aircraft," an official said.

"The aid weighing approximately 3.5 tonnes comprises water purification supplies, chlorine tablets, and hydration in the form of ORS sachets," he said.