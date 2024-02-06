Does govt-backed DigiYatra store passengers' personal data? Centre explains

According to the ministry, the personal data of the passengers is purged from the system after 24 hours of the flight departure.

The Centre, on Monday, issued a clarification on the functioning of Digi Yatra - an online air travel platform - saying that the portal is built considering privacy concerns and there is "no central storage of passenger's Personally Identifiable Information (PII) data" on the platform.





The Digi Yatra processes are subjected to audits and certification by CERT-In empanelled agencies to ensure adherence to data privacy and security standards," the Minister of State in the civil aviation ministry, Gen. (Dr) V. K. Singh (Retd), said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

Data purged within stipulated time

Digi Yatra uses facial recognition technology for entry and security clearance at various airports in India. The decentralised storage platform allows air travellers to save their IDs and travel documents for a seamless travel experience, the Delhi airport website explained.

Digi Yatra does not fall under RTI

The centre-backed platform is managed by Digi Yatra Foundation, a Not-For-Profit company made under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013. It does not fall under the purview of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Notably, there have been recent concerns over the platform's use among citizens due to surveillance technology. Across social media platforms, many passengers have claimed that they were asked by the airport authorities to create Digi Yatra credentials mandatorily.

Digi Yatra not mandatory

On the issue, Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia himself clarified that the process is voluntary and the passengers are free to opt for manual security clearance. "Consent of passengers is a prerequisite for taking face biometrics on kiosk-based registration," he said.

The ministry said that the Digi Yatra guidelines have been issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). "Digi Yatra guidelines provide for decentralised mobile wallet-based identity management platforms. The personal information of the passenger is stored in the mobile wallet of the traveller. The same is shared with the departure airport in the encrypted format, and data is purged from the system after 24 hours of departure of the flight," it noted.